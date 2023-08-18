Frankie Bridge stuns in ab-baring vest and low-rise trousers

There's no denying Frankie Bridge knows a thing or two about fashion, especially since she has her own clothing collection.

On Friday, the Loose Women and The Saturdays star - who is married to former footballer Wayne Bridge - turned heads when she stepped out of the BBC Radio 2 studios in a very chic androgynous outfit.

© Getty Frankie Bridge looks amazing as she left the BBC Radio 2 studios on Friday

The all-black ensemble consisted ab-baring vest, complete with buttons and a plunging neckline, and slouchy low-rise trousers which boasted a thin white waistline.

She amped up the glamour with white leather sandals and a small black tote while adding a splash of colour with bright red nails. Her golden-tinted tresses were left in luscious waves, and her pretty facial features with accentuated with smoky eyes, a touch of bronzer and a nude lip.

The outing comes as she was promoting her latest gig, which has seen her land the role of Lauren in 2:22 A Ghost Story. Last month, she announced: "I'm joining the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story playing the role of 'Lauren'. It's a total dream come true!

The Loose Women star is starring in 2:22 A Ghost Story

"I've loved the show since I first saw it. It's an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production and I couldn't be more excited to join @jaimewinstone @cliffordsamuel @rickychamp2 @222aghoststory who have already made me feel like a part of the family!"

Frankie, 34, will have a busy few weeks with the new role as well as her work duties with Loose Women and FW Bridge fashion range. Asked how she manages to juggle her workload, she said in her HELLO! column: "Wayne is a great help. Because he's retired, he can do the school drop-off, but as a mum, I naturally take on the mental load of things.

"I'm always thinking about who's picking [their children] up when, what they need in their school bag and then I try to fit my schedule around them. There are always so many things to remember and I'm always trying to think of what's next."

WATCH: Frankie Bridge reveals the 8 things that make her happy

The mum-of-two then opened up about the things she loves to do when it comes to finding a boost of happiness. "I like taking the dogs out for a walk," she said. "I like to sit and watch a TV show in bed during the day, that's a novelty. You can just cut off from the world and be engrossed in something ridiculous.

"But also, just seeing my friends makes a big difference. Sometimes when you're feeling overwhelmed, you want to cut yourself off and be alone and sometimes you need to know you need to get out and see people."

Talking about her love of fashion, she added: "I think it's just finding clothes that work for you and playing around with them. I enjoy seeing other people enjoying the outfits that I have shown them on social media, and seeing them feeling good is something I really love.

"It sounds cheesy, but fashion is a way of expressing yourself. It's finding that happy medium of knowing what's in fashion but also sticking to what you know what you like."