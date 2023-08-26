Frankie Bridge is an absolute vision as she wows in form-flattering skinny jeans

Frankie Bridge has always been known as a fashion-forward presenter, and the star proved that during the week when she unveiled some of the latest items in her Tesco collection, and she looked gorgeous in all five of them.

Looking towards the end of the warmer weather, Frankie had chosen items perfect for the cooling temperatures including a bold knit jumper with daring cut-out sections running across the shoulders. Other looks included breton-striped shirts and a zebra-print skirt, but it was with her choice of jeans that Frankie really commanded attention.

The 34-year-old was absolutely stunning in several pairs of form-flattering skinny jeans in differing shades of blue. Each design perfectly highlighted her sclupted legs as she posed up a storm in every photo.

In her caption, she explained: "The new @fw_bridge collection is now LIVE and available to shop in your local @fandfclothing store or online at @nextofficial. We've been listening to your feedback and working on the things you've been asking for the most!

Frankie was gorgeosu in every outfit

"The trousers and jeans are now available in short, regular and long AND we've added in some more wardrobe basics… T-shirts/ bodysuits and shirts. Don't get me wrong I LOVE the sunshine but as soon as summer is over I want to be ready with all the knits and comfy clothes! Let me know what you think. I'll add links to stories."

Fans evidently loved the striking photos, as they were quick to lavish the former Saturdays singer with dozens of compliments. One said: "Already bought the cream and black body and love them .. I'm rubbish at buying basics but these are fab."

© getty Frankie is always so fashion-forward!

A second added: "I've got the white bodysuit want to get the black to. Staple tops for autumn/winter," while a third posted: "Gorgeous you! And gorgeous top!" while dozens of people commented with flame emojis.

Earlier in the week, Frankie made sure time to take some time for herself, sharing a selfie of herself sunbathing in her garden, wearing a tiny black bikini. Frankie captioned the wow-worthy snap: "Yes England," showing she's clearly thankful for the hot weather that had come around, even if her mind is already heading towards autumn.

© Instagram The star has been enjoying some of the good weather

The 34-year-old went bare-faced for her sunbathing session, yet amped up the glamour with a classic red manicure that complemented her dazzling engagement ring which was in shot as Frankie shaded her face from the sun's rays.

While Frankie looked unreal in her bikini, the former Saturdays star reassured her fans in her monthly column for HELLO! they shouldn't feel pressure to be 'beach body ready.'

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock We love Frankie's sense of style

"The idea of being 'beach body ready' is so outdated. Don't ruin your excitement by stressing about how you're going to look in your bikini; I promise, no one is looking at you! They're either too busy watching TikTok or they're more concerned with celebrating everyone's individual body," she told us.

