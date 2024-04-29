We think Princess Diana's MET Gala dress inspired Victoria Beckham

Princess Diana had so many iconic fashion moments, it really is hard to pick a favourite. But up there has to be the stunning gown the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry wore to the MET Gala way back in 1996.

WATCH: 2023'S MET Gala highlights

At the time, the former wife of King Charles was 35, and donned a stunning gown by John Galliano for Dior. Her slip style dress was made in midnight blue with delicate lacing, and the silk material cascaded over her frame perfectly.

© Getty Princess Diana attended the MET Gala in the 90s

The dress was actually part of the fashion designer's very first couture collection for the iconic brand – and having Princess Diana wear it was a great way to launch to the world, don't you think?

Diana accessorised the lingerie-inspired frock perfectly, carrying a coordinating Lady Dior bag and a selection of dazzling jewels from her own jewellery box – including her famous pearl and sapphire choker. Exquisite. The look signified 90s style which has become increasingly popular today.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Harper Beckham wowed in white for her mum Victoria Beckham's birthday party

Last week, Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday party with a star-studded bash in London, and the fashionable guest list was out of this world. VB wore a mint green, ruched dress from her own collection, and her daughter Harper, donned a beautiful white slip dress, also from her mother's label.

Harper's dress is currently available to buy on the former Spice Girl's website and the description really got us thinking. It stated: "The camisole and slip dress were staples in the 90s, one of Victoria's favourite decades. Made from fluid, crepe back satin, it features a deep V and strap detail on the back that adds to its open, light feeling. In classic black, it's an effortless piece for any occasion."

© Getty Harper Beckham is seen leaving mum Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party wearing white dress

We wonder if Victoria, who as we know is hugely involved and designs all her items, had the iconic Diana's slip dress in mind when she dreamed up the dress? After all, it has a similar shape and has a true 90s feel. And let's not forget, the fashion mogul has dressed some of the most well-known royals out there - the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess Sophie! The two ladies have worn the label so much, we think we can safely say VB is up there on their fashion favourite hit list.