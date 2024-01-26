11 casual wedding dresses for a low-key ceremony

Many couples are choosing to have smaller wedding ceremonies these days, which means intimate venues and often a more casual wedding dress for the bride.

Equally, multiple weddings are also becoming increasingly common, with couples tying the knot in front of close friends and family before having a bigger ceremony later on. Brides are opting for more than one wedding dress, the first usually more casual than the second.

The good news is that low-key bridal gowns can be just as beautiful as their lavish counterparts. You don't always need extravagant silhouettes or show-stopping trains to feel special on your big day.

The best casual wedding dresses at a glance The silk dress: Reformation Rhonda Silk Wedding Dress, £748 $748

The embroidered dress: Phase Eight Annalise Beaded Wedding Dress, £450 $810

The classic dress: Whistles Mia Wedding Dress, £499 $999

The mini dress: Rebecca Vallance Casual Wedding Dress, £653 $740

Celebrities wearing casual wedding dresses

© Instagram Sofia Richie wore Chanel on her wedding day

Just because it's 'casual' doesn't mean it can't be Chanel. Sofia Richie wore a mini dress adorned with the brand's signature camellia flower for her wedding reception - one of three of her bridal gowns by the Parisian fashion house. The sleeveless style made its debut on the runway in the AW93 haute couture show.

© Getty Images Sophie Habboo wore a mini dress to get married in Chelsea

Sophie Habbo was another bride who chose a more casual wedding dress for her nuptials to Jamie Laing in London, before their second celebration in Spain. The couple got married at Chelsea Registry Office and Sophie wore a mini dress by Vivienne Westwood, complete with a corset bodice, sweetheart neckline, off-the-shoulder straps, and a tulip skirt.

Meghan Markle wore a Stella McCartney bridal gown in 2018

The Duchess of Sussex chose a modest wedding dress by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller when she married Prince Harry in 2018, but it was the Stella McCartney gown she stepped out in later that day that had us obsessed. The elegant halterneck design had a simple floor-length silhouette and open back.

