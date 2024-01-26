11 casual wedding dresses for a low-key ceremony

Many couples are choosing to have smaller weddingceremonies these days, which means intimate venues and often a more casual wedding dress for the bride.
Equally, multiple weddings are also becoming increasingly common, with couples tying the knot in front of close friends and family before having a bigger ceremony later on. Brides are opting for more than one wedding dress, the first usually more casual than the second.
The good news is that low-key bridal gowns can be just as beautiful as their lavish counterparts. You don't always need extravagant silhouettes or show-stopping trains to feel special on your big day.
The classic dress: Whistles Mia Wedding Dress, £499 / $999
The mini dress: Rebecca Vallance Casual Wedding Dress, £653 / $740
Celebrities wearing casual wedding dresses
Just because it's 'casual' doesn't mean it can't be Chanel. Sofia Richie wore a mini dress adorned with the brand's signature camellia flower for her wedding reception - one of three of her bridal gowns by the Parisian fashion house. The sleeveless style made its debut on the runway in the AW93 haute couture show.
Sophie Habbo was another bride who chose a more casual wedding dress for her nuptials to Jamie Laing in London, before their second celebration in Spain. The couple got married at Chelsea Registry Office and Sophie wore a mini dress by Vivienne Westwood, complete with a corset bodice, sweetheart neckline, off-the-shoulder straps, and a tulip skirt.
The Duchess of Sussex chose a modest wedding dress by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller when she married Prince Harry in 2018, but it was the Stella McCartney gown she stepped out in later that day that had us obsessed. The elegant halterneck design had a simple floor-length silhouette and open back.
How we chose the best casual wedding dresses
Cut: If your wedding ceremony is more low-key, you likely want a dress with a simple cut without a train, and possibly a shorter length. We've included a mix of very modern minis, floor-length gowns without too much fuss, and understated midi dresses which hit the sweet spot between the two.
Price: There could be many reasons you've chosen a low-key ceremony, but for those looking to keep costs down, we've only chosen dresses priced at less than £1,000 - with some far more affordable options, too.
Quality: Casual doesn't mean compromising on quality. We've chosen dresses made from materials that will still have you feeling amazing on your wedding day. Tactile silks and satins always look luxe, as do jacquard and crepe.
Reformation Casual Wedding Dress
Reformation Rhonda Silk Wedding Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-16
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100
Returns: £6 within 30 days
Made from 100% silk, this stunning Reformation dress has a sleek, figure-skimming cut falling to a maxi length. We think this minimalist style could pass for a designer piece.
Phase Eight Casual Wedding Dress
Phase Eight Annalise Beaded Wedding Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Shipping: £2.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150
Returns: Free within 28 days
If you're looking for something low-key but still love a bit of sparkle, Phase Eight's Annalise dress has been hand-beaded with floral appliques and embellishments. It features a maxi length with a tulle skirt and a simple waist belt.
Whistles Casual Wedding Dress
Whistles Mia Wedding Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-20
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free on orders over £150
Returns: Free within 28 days
Whistles' sell-out Mia dress is now back in stock. With its simple silhouette featuring a square neckline and subtly cinched waist, it's beautifully sophisticated and understated.
Rebecca Vallance Casual Wedding Dress
Rebecca Vallance Bridal Ophelia Mini Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-16
Shipping: £8 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £350
Returns: Free within 30 days
If you're looking for a mini dress, royal-approved Australian designer Rebecca Vallance has this bow-adorned creation that's gorgeous for a truly modern bride. Dripping with pearls, it features short puff sleeves and subtle cut-out detail.
Galvan Casual Wedding Dress
Galvan Pandora Satin Halterneck Midi Dress
Sizes available: EUR 34-44
Shipping: £7 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £300
Returns: Free within 30 days
Channel Meghan Markle in Galvan's halterneck Pandora dress. Crafted from silk-satin in a pearlescent ivory hue, it's cut a little shorter than full length. Pair it with statement shoes for a stunning casual wedding ensemble.
Sachin & Babi Casual Wedding Dress
Sachin & Babi Audra Wedding Dress
Sizes available: XXXS-XXL
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery for orders over £400
Returns: Free within 14 days
The cropped length and spaghetti straps make this flared midi dress by New York label Sachin & Babi perfect for a low-key wedding. We love the delicate crystal-embellished brooches.
Monsoon Casual Wedding Dress
Monsoon Liz Embroidered Wedding Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
Monsoon's Liz dress has a simple cut with beautiful sheer flutter sleeves and delicate embroidery. Our favourite feature? The tiny buttons in the lining so you can lift the train up to dance until the early hours.
Coast Casual Wedding Dress
Coast Plunge Jacquard Wedding Dress
Sizes available: UK 8-18
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery
Returns: £1.99 within 28 days
This dreamy jacquard wedding dress from Coast looks far more expensive than its £127 price tag. Mixing a full skirt and elegant plunge neckline, it has a beautiful embroidered pattern with a textured appearance.
ASOS Casual Wedding Dress
ASOS DESIGN Emily Drape Wedding Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
With its spaghetti straps, plunge neckline and drape detail, we're picturing this ASOS bridal gown at a beach wedding. It's made from a satin fabric and is adjustable.
Rixo Casual Wedding Dress
Rixo Toni Feathered Mini Dress
Sizes available: UK 6-24
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 14 days
We think Rixo's feathered-trimmed bridal mini dress would be perfect for a smaller city wedding. The flattering piece features a classic V-neckline, an A-line skirt, and slightly flared sleeves.
LK Bennett Casual Wedding Dress
LK Bennett Lovette Devoré Wedding Dress
Sizes available: UK 4-20
Shipping: £2.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £150
Returns: Free within 28 days
Those looking for a modest wedding dress will love this vintage-style piece from LK Bennett's debut bridal collection. Made from an antique cream sheer fabric with floral and heart devoré, it's cut with a high neck, long sleeves, and a floaty maxi-length skirt.