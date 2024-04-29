Princess Beatrice delivers passionate speech in never seen before dress

Princess Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, are currently in Saudi Arabia for the World Economy Forum. The duo looked incredible as they took part in the conference.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's Love Story revealed...

Mother-of-one Beatrice looked stunning as she took to the floor to deliver a speech. We adored her new dress, which was by one of her favourite luxury labels, Sezane. Although the dress is sadly a past-season buy; it's the first time the royal has been seen in public wearing it.

It is made from Broderie Anglaise in a pretty periwinkle blue and has delicate cut out detail over the fabric. We love the belted waist too. The wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi added a pair of classic Chanel pumps, as well as a personalised clutch by Anya Hindmarch. So chic.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are currently in Saudi Arabia

The royal has been super busy of late. Last week, the 35-year-old joined a fleet of stars at an intimate celebration for Gabriela Peacock's best-selling second book in London.

© Getty Princess Beatrice at a book launch with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

We loved her dress; the redhead opted for a pink floral mini dress by ME+EM, a British brand favoured by Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, and Duchess Sophie.

She teamed the label's watercolour floral frock with burgundy velvet heels and a simple gold charm bracelet to complete her evening look. Gorgeous!

We love the fact that Beatrice mixes high end designer styles with unexpected high street pieces. Back in March, she stepped out in a monochromatic ensemble as she departed private member's club Maison Estelle. Keeping it cool and casual, the mother of daughter Sienna slipped into a drawstring waist jacket in black, adding a wool-blend midi skirt in grey from Zara's 'ZW collection'.

While her outfit was fresh from the high-street, the Princess elevated her look with Chanel ballet flats (£790) and was armed with a highly exclusive Goyard 'Voltaire MM Bag', which range in price from £1,200 and £3,500 depending on the resale value. Accessories goals right there…