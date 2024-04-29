Christina Hendricks head-turning new look has fans asking the same thing

Christina Hendricks is still basking in newlywed bliss after marrying her husband, George Bianchini, on April 20.

The Good Girls star, 48, shared another image from her wedding weekend on Instagram and sparked a huge reaction from fans.

In the image, Christina was kissing George in a doorway while holding a cocktail in her hand.

© Instagram Christina Hendricks kisses her husband on their wedding weekend

But it wasn't just their sweet moment that got fans talking, it was also her dress.

Christina the rocked a blue and white flora gown, which boasted a revealing neckline and huge sleeves.

She put plenty of cleavage on display as her social media followers commented that the dress was "straight out of a Sargent painting" and that Christina looked like a piece of Renaissance artwork.

© Instagram Christina looked breathtaking in her rehearsal dinner dress

Many others were eager to get their hands on the "wonderful" dress and asked where it was from. Only they won't be able to pick one up from store as it was designed by her friend, Christian Siriano

Christina was branded "a goddess," and her husband, "the luckiest guy ever".

George likely felt that way on his wedding day when he tied the knot with Christina during a three-day celebration in New Orleans.

© Getty Christina and George tied the knot in New Orleans

Speaking with People about their April 20 nuptials, Christina explained: "New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me. And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle.

"It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually."

© Instagram/@actuallychristinahendricks Christina planned her wedding while filming in Ireland

Their wedding was attended by 76 guests and the bride described it as both "sexy" and "gothic."

Shirley Manson, the lead singer of the rock band Garbage, was their officiant and they even went on a ghost tour.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Christina Hendricks shows off her Barbie collection

Christina had to pull the wedding together from a distance as she was filming Small Town, Big Story, in Ireland while planning her big day.

"I really felt like I had to be able to bob and weave in a situation where you're planning a party in a city that you don't live in," she said. "I just kept saying to myself, 'At the end of the day, if all of our friends and family together being happy and celebrating. If all else fails, I'll order pizza, and we're going to have a great time.'"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.