Beyoncé stuns in figure-hugging bodysuit as she pays tribute to Team U.S.A at the Olympics

After the riotous moments of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, Beyoncé put on her own show in homage to the games - specifically for Team U.S.A.

The "Cowboy Carter" star looked incredible as she donned a figure-hugging Team U.S.A inspired bodysuit that embodied the stars and stripes of the American flag. The leotard look showed off her impressive hourglass figure as she donned a glittering pair of cowboy boots and a cowboy hat to match.

She was draped in a long, flowing red, white and navy blue coverall that flowed around her shoulders in a video that included the women's and men's gymnastics teams. The star kept her classic Cowboy Carter era platinum blonde hair long and straight over her shoulders as it flowed to touch her waist.

"We want to welcome you to the Summer 2024 Olympic Games," she said. "On behalf of Team U.S.A."

She added: "Put those hands together, we clapping," as the athletes featured in the clip all started applauding to what sounded like a version of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'".

"Get a look at America, y'all," she added. "These hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us. The people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation."

Beyoncé then went on to list some of the team's star athletes, from Noah Lyles and Sha'carri Richardson, to Caeleb Dressell and Katie Ledecky before she added: "And I know you know my girl Simone."

"We've got superstars and we've got legends," Beyoncé continued. "We've got big dreamers who have fought their whole lives just to get here. Who gave up everything for one shot and made it. That pride and that joy? That's what gets me about this team."

The star was also sure to share more casual photos of herself outside of the video, posing in what looked like a kitchen.

Beyoncé's patriotic video was certainly an impressive introduction to Team U.S.A, who have the largest presence at the games with 593 athletes in attendance.

The opening ceremony saw the teams of athletes floating on boats down the River Seine - a major change to the usual Olympic venue of a stadium. As the States' team floated down the river on a massive boat, they were led by flag bearers LeBron James and Coco Gauff where they all showed Paris a warm welcome.

Fans noticed that Simone Biles was not present on the boat, as the gymnastics team were told to rest up ahead of the Women's Qualifiers this Sunday.