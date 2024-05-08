Beyonce is all legs in tiny glittering shorts – and wait 'til you see her shoes

Beyonce's recent style change has proved to be just as much of a hit as her foray into country music.

The 42-year-old has been owning her cowboy era and pulled off another head-turning look on Wednesday.

Beyonce shared a carousel of images on Instagram of herself wearing an outfit that gave off major Fourth of July vibes – but of course, she made it country.

The Texas Hold 'Em singer looked incredible posing inside an airport hanger while rocking a red, white, and blue ensemble. Beyonce's toned legs looked never-ending in a pair of glittery blue denim shorts that frayed across her thighs.

© Instagram Beyonce looked incredible in her red, white, and blue outfit

She wore a printed white T-shirt and added a Western belt and a red and blue suede jacket that was adorned with white fringe detailing and stars.

She accessorized with her now trademark cowboy hat and an American flag, which was also the inspiration behind her phenomenal ankle boots.

Beyonce's towering platform boots gave a nod to her home country, with one decorated blue with white stars, while the other was red with white stripes.

She finished off her look with large hooped earrings and several rings adorning each hand.

© Instagram Beyonce is owning her cowboy era

Beyonce's foray into country music has proved to be hugely successful, with her breaking records not even country icon Dolly Parton has managed in her nearly 50-year career.

Her latest achievement following the release of Cowboy Carter on March 29 saw her become the first black artist to hit number one with a country album in the UK.

She also regained the top spot in the singles chart for a fifth non-consecutive week with the record's lead single, Texas Hold 'Em.

Not only that, but two other tracks, Jolene – a cover of Dolly's iconic song – and II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus, landed in at number eight and number nine, respectively.

© Instagram Beyonce gave her patriotic outfit a Western twist

By comparison, Dolly has never achieved a UK number-one single or album. Beyonce does follow in Shania Twain's footsteps, however. She was the first female country artist to score a UK number-one album with 1999's Come On Over.

In February, Beyonce became the first black woman to clinch the top spot on the Hot Country Songs chart with Texas Hold 'Em. She is also the first and only woman to have topped both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

© Instagram Beyonce's impromptu photoshoot took part in an airplane hanger

Aside from the album charts, Beyoncé is poised to make her return to the big screen soon as well, with the sequel to her 2019 live-action Lion King movie, Mufasa: The Lion King.

Mufasa serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the previous film in the franchise, starring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani. Beyoncé reprises her role from the 2019 version as Nala. Watch the first trailer below...

WATCH: Beyonce returns to the big screen in Mufasa: The Lion King

It also marks the feature film debut of her oldest daughter, 12-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, who will play Simba and Nala's daughter Kiara, who appeared in her animated form primarily in the original Lion King sequel Simba's Pride.