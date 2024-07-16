Tina Knowles looks svelte in Beyoncé-inspired outfit for night out with her 'baby' Kelly Rowland

Beyonce's cowboy era has rubbed off on her mother Tina Knowles.

The 70-year-old took inspiration from her daughter with her wardrobe choice to co-host the Exhibition Reception for artist J. Christopher on Saturday.

Tina was joined by her "baby" Kelly Rowland, 43, and looked gorgeous in a black denim jumpsuit that highlighted her trim waist and svelte physique.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Rowland gives Beyonce a run for her money with very daring photoshoot

In true Beyonce style, Tina added calf-length cowboy boots and a black cowboy hat as she posed for photos inside the venue.

Kelly, meanwhile, rocked a sporty black co-ord that consisted of an oversized shirt and matching knee-length shorts emblazoned with colorful floral details.

Sharing several posts on Instagram on Monday, Tina and Kelly appeared to have a blast at the reception.

One photo of the duo posing with J. Christopher was captioned: "Hung out with my baby @kellyrowland tonight at the Art tonight."

© Instagram Tina appeared inspired by Beyonce in her cowboy chic outfit

Another photo saw them posing with 9-1-1's Angela Bassett, which Tina captioned: "With these two beauties @im.angelabassett @kellyrowland."

Tina and Kelly have an extremely close relationship after the singer formed a friendship with Beyonce when they were just nine years old.

© Instagram Tina and Kelly have an extremely close bond

Kelly and Beyonce were in the girl group Girls Tyme before they went on to form Destiny's Child – who were managed by Beyonce's dad Matthew Knowles, while Tina was the costume designer.

Kelly moved in with Beyonce and her family when she was 11 and was raised by Tina, who describes Kelly as one of her daughters.

© Getty Images Kelly moved in with Tina and Beyonce when she was 11

In 2021, Tina penned an open letter to her "four daughters" – Beyonce, Solange, Kelly, and her niece Angie – for Mother's Day.

"Kelly, I know without a doubt that you were a true gift from God," she wrote for Time Magazine. "You came to live with us when you were only 11 years old. You were the sweetest, most kind person I had ever met, and you still are."

© Getty Images Tina refers to Kelly as one of her daughters

She continued: "You are also a true survivor. You never give up. Your discipline and drive always inspires me. You make me want to take better care of my body and constantly motivate me to exercise and take time for myself."

She added: "You have the best listening skills and are a loyal friend to many. I’ve seen you take the jewelry off of your arm and give it to someone because you wanted to make them feel good."

© Instagram Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé are lifelong friends

Kelly has also spoken about their relationship and affectionately refers to her mother figure as "Mama Tina".

"I grew up with Beyonce, her sister Solange, her mother Tina and her eldest cousin Angie," Kelly told Marie Claire in 2019.

© Getty Images Beyonce and Kelly have been close for decades

"It was a real sisterhood. I remember the first time I went to Tina's salon in Houston, Texas, and seeing a strong, black woman with her own business. She was so beautiful and glamorous: a role model."

She added: "She introduced me to artists, lawyers and doctors and made me feel like I could literally do anything."