Beyonce's curves look phenomenal in raunchy cut-out dress

Beyonce set temperatures soaring when she shared another impromptu photoshoot on Instagram.

The Halo singer was labeled the "finest" and "prettiest" by her fans after pouring her figure into a skintight dress that accentuated her incredible curves.

With her hair cascading in curls, Beyonce embodied a blonde bombshell as she posed for several photos in her raunchy LBD.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Beyonce showcases her natural curls

The dress boasted a halterneck design that featured a large cut-out across the middle of her torso, exposing sections of her bare chest and toned stomach.

She added a black fluffy coat, silver hooped earrings, a bolo tie between her cleavage, and her trusty cowboy hat.

Her footwear was a work of art, with the heels resembling roses with red petals and a green stem.

Her blonde locks appeared slightly darker than the platinum hue she's been sporting of late, and they were no doubt cared for using her debut haircare line, Cécred.

© Instagram/Beyonce Beyonce's risqué dress exposed her cleavage

Speaking to Essence for their March/April issue, Beyonce shared her haircare regime ahead of Cécred's launch.

"It's all about moisture for me – adding oil to my scalp and covering my hair at night so the oils could penetrate," she said.

© Instagram/Beyonce Beyonce's figure looked incredible

"It brings back such great memories of my rituals as a child to maintain a healthy scalp," she added, explaining her techniques are to "avoid friction, my hair reverting, and using unnecessary heat".

She previously shared that her mother, Tina Knowles, was part of the inspiration behind Cécred after Beyonce worked her first job in her Headliners salon in Houston, TX.

"I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls," she penned on Instagram.

© Instagram/Beyonce Beyonce's heels were a work of art

Beyonce added: "I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy."

One accessory she's been using lately to draw attention to her salon-worthy locks is a cowboy hat.

Beyonce's foray into country music has proved to be hugely successful, with her breaking records not even country icon Dolly Parton has managed in her nearly 50-year career.

© Instagram/Beyonce Beyonce loves a cowboy hat

Her latest achievement following the release of Cowboy Carter on March 29 saw her become the first black artist to hit number one with a country album in the UK. She also regained the top spot in the singles chart for a fifth non-consecutive week with the record's lead single, Texas Hold 'Em.

Not only that, but two other tracks, Jolene – a cover of Dolly's iconic song – and II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus, landed in at number eight and number nine, respectively.

© Getty Images Beyonce's country album has already broken records

By comparison, Dolly has never achieved a UK number-one single or album. Beyonce does follow in Shania Twain's footsteps, however. She was the first female country artist to score a UK number-one album with 1999's Come On Over.

In February, Beyonce became the first black woman to clinch the top spot on the Hot Country Songs chart with Texas Hold 'Em. She is also the first and only woman to have topped both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.