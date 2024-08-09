Vintage heels, Scandi style and sustainability: The true star of Copenhagen Fashion Week

If there's one thing I learned in the 36 hours I was in Copenhagen for Fashion Week, it's that the Danish seriously know how to dress.

While evidence of the unofficial 'Scandi girl' uniform, influenced largely by Danish influencer Matilda Djerf, was apparent in the sea of oversized blazers, tube tops and maxi skirts seen on the streets of Fashion Week, the city's abundance of vintage shops opened up an avenue for individuality.

Copenhagen Fashion Week first introduced its Sustainability Action Plan in 2020, setting out a list of minimum requirements brands had to conform to if their collections were to earn a coveted spot in the CPHFW schedule.

© Edward Berthelot Renia Jaz wears a repurposed pair of trousers turned into a midi dress

Fast forward to 2024, the Danish capital's Fashion Week has become fashion's most sustainable runway, offering slots only to brands that pledge to produce at least 60% of their collection from certified, earth-conscious materials or deadstock fabric.

Designs debuted at CPHFW have to be circular, with potential for repairability, recyclability, upgradability and reusability, while props used in runway shows are forbidden from being thrown away, with virgin fur, wild animal skins and feathers banned entirely.

With concerning statistics about the impact of the fashion industry on the environment, it's a mystery as to why the world's major cities haven't yet followed suit in enforcing such strict guidelines on their brands.

© Christian Vierig Vintage trench coats were major at Copenhagen Fashion Week

While designers are held accountable, Denmark's fashion It-girls and boys seem to have effortlessly followed suit.

© Edward Berthelot Layering with mix-and-match separates was common on the streets of Copenhagen's Fashion Week

In the hour I spent flitting between shows, I had secured a pair of vintage Ralph Lauren slingbacks, a floral-print halter midi dress hailed from the 50s and a reversible quilted jacket hand stitched from deadstock fabrics. Proof, surely, of Copenhagen's leading vintage scene that was the true star of Fashion Week.

Sustainable fashion appears to dominate throughout the city, with vintage stores, pre-loved boutiques and small businesses making handmade garments occupying almost every corner of its cobbled streets. The agenda in Copenhagen is clear: vintage is in, and fast fashion is out.