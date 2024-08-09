Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why sustainability is the true star of Copenhagen Fashion Week
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
malie Nielsen wears grey baker boy hat, brown jacket, skirt & Rita Montezuma wears head scarf, beige quilted jacket, denim jacket, wide leg pants, bag & Ines Isaias wears grey cap, brown shearling vest, blue white striped button shirt, transparent skirt, brown bag & Caetana Botelho Afonso wears head scarf, denim jacket, checkered jeans & Vicky Montanari wears blue pearl necklace, v neck jumper, wide leg checkered denim jeans, beige quilted jacket outside Munthe during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on February 01, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (© Christian Vierig

Vintage heels, Scandi style and sustainability: The true star of Copenhagen Fashion Week

Vintage heels, Scandi style and Sustainability: The true star of Copenhagen Fashion Week

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

If there's one thing I learned in the 36 hours I was in Copenhagen for Fashion Week, it's that the Danish seriously know how to dress. 

While evidence of the unofficial 'Scandi girl' uniform, influenced largely by Danish influencer Matilda Djerf, was apparent in the sea of oversized blazers, tube tops and maxi skirts seen on the streets of Fashion Week, the city's abundance of vintage shops opened up an avenue for individuality. 

Copenhagen Fashion Week first introduced its Sustainability Action Plan in 2020, setting out a list of minimum requirements brands had to conform to if their collections were to earn a coveted spot in the CPHFW schedule.

Renia Jaz wears a repurposed pair of trousers turned into a midi dress© Edward Berthelot
Renia Jaz wears a repurposed pair of trousers turned into a midi dress

Fast forward to 2024, the Danish capital's Fashion Week has become fashion's most sustainable runway, offering slots only to brands that pledge to produce at least 60% of their collection from certified, earth-conscious materials or deadstock fabric.

Designs debuted at CPHFW have to be circular, with potential for repairability, recyclability, upgradability and reusability, while props used in runway shows are forbidden from being thrown away, with virgin fur, wild animal skins and feathers banned entirely. 

With concerning statistics about the impact of the fashion industry on the environment, it's a mystery as to why the world's major cities haven't yet followed suit in enforcing such strict guidelines on their brands. 

Vintage trench coats were major at Copenhagen Fashion Week© Christian Vierig
Vintage trench coats were major at Copenhagen Fashion Week

While designers are held accountable, Denmark's fashion It-girls and boys seem to have effortlessly followed suit.

Layering with mix-and-match separates was common on the streets of Copenhagen's Fashion Week© Edward Berthelot
Layering with mix-and-match separates was common on the streets of Copenhagen's Fashion Week

In the hour I spent flitting between shows, I had secured a pair of vintage Ralph Lauren slingbacks, a floral-print halter midi dress hailed from the 50s and a reversible quilted jacket hand stitched from deadstock fabrics. Proof, surely, of Copenhagen's leading vintage scene that was the true star of Fashion Week. 

Sustainable fashion appears to dominate throughout the city, with vintage stores, pre-loved boutiques and small businesses making handmade garments occupying almost every corner of its cobbled streets. The agenda in Copenhagen is clear: vintage is in, and fast fashion is out.

Best vintage fashion boutiques in Copenhagen

vintage sustainable fashion rack of wedding dresses© Getty/Catherine McQueen
Vintage boutiques in Copenhagen

Veras

Where: Studiestræde 27

A circular fashion boutique where you can exchange your clothes for new.

Prag (various locations)

Where: Vesterbrogade 98A and Nørrebrogade 45

Think shellsuits, fluffy fleeces, 80s leather and biker jackets.

Collectors Cage

Where: Amagertorv 31

A treasure trove of designer vintage handbags.

Jerome Vintage

Where: Vesterbrogade 36

Elevated pre-loved shopping from luxury brands like Celine, Chloé and Miu Miu.

Bakkekilde

Where: Pistolstræde 4

A light and airy boutique of beautiful vintage finds, fine jewellery and art & decor.

Thrift Planet

Where: Studiestræde 24

The kind of vintage store where everything is such high quality it feels new. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More