Copenhagen Fashion Week SS25: Best street style looks

And just like that Fashion Weeks are back for another season, with the Spring/Summer 2025 collections kicking off in Copenhagen, Denmark this week.

Home to the likes of Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen, Stine Goya and Saks Potts, ever since the first Copenhagen Fashion Week launched back in 2006, the Danish capital has quickly become a fashion destination worth knowing about.

Each and every season, Fashion Weeks around the globe pull together style aficionados, lovers and obsessors to view in person the best of the best in the fashion realm. While attendees are there to witness à la mode magic on the runway, we can’t help but look to the city sidewalks for our own inspiration.

From mismatched print magic to cultivated accessories layered and stacked to perfection, we take a look at the best street style looks to grace the creative capital this fashion week…

© Getty George Gorg Keeping things sleek and chic, George Gorg chose to pair a classic white button-up shirt over a black bralette with a set of baggy jeans fixed with a statement belt.

© Getty Stine Goya Designer of cult fashion favourite Stine Goya, Stine Goya proved just how chic Copen-core dressing can be in a yellow fitted blazer and brown trouser combo.

© Getty A Guest Making a stylish entrance at the Rotate x Vogue Scandinavia Breakfast, this guest nailed effortless layering with a khaki green dress over a classic white t-shirt.

© Getty A Guest Channelling her inner Elle Woods, this guest opted for a vibrant green suiting co-ord which she paired with black sheer tights, pointed-toe pumps and a statement baby pink bag.