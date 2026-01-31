Jerry Hall, 69, twins with lookalike daughter at Berlin Fashion Week

Jerry Hall proved once again that style really does run in the family as she stepped out with her lookalike daughter Elizabeth Jagger at Berlin Fashion Week – and the resemblance was impossible to miss.

The mother-daughter duo attended the Marc Cain Autumn/Winter 2026 show, titled Echo of Now, at Funkhaus Berlin on January 30 2026, where they coordinated in polished, fashion-week-ready looks that felt both classic and modern.

© Getty Images for Marc Cain Jerry and Elizabeth during the Marc Cain fashion show "Echo Of Now"

Jerry opted for a jewel-toned emerald ensemble, pairing fluid tailored trousers with a matching satin top and a cream coat draped effortlessly over her shoulders. Elizabeth complemented her mother in a soft lilac mini dress layered beneath a crisp ivory coat, finishing the look with pointed heels and softly waved hair.

Standing side by side, their similar smiles, colouring and easy confidence made them look more like sisters than mother and daughter.

© dpa/picture alliance via Getty I The pair were all smiles at Berlin Fashion Week

Jerry has long been a front-row fixture at major fashion weeks, and Berlin was no exception. A supermodel in the truest sense, she rose to global fame in the 1970s and '80s after being discovered in New York, going on to dominate runways and magazine covers for decades.

Known for her statuesque frame, blonde mane and unmistakable Texan drawl, Jerry became one of fashion’s most recognisable faces, working with top designers and photographers during the industry’s golden era.

© Getty Images Jerry and Elizabeth sit front row at Berlin Fashion Week

Her personal life has been just as high-profile. Jerry famously shared a long relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, with whom she has four children: Elizabeth, Georgia May, James and Gabriel. While the couple never legally married, their relationship was one of the most talked-about unions of the era, blending rock royalty with supermodel glamour.

© Dave Benett Jerry is often seen with daughter Georgia May Jagger at fashion shows too

Elizabeth, meanwhile, has carved out her own path. A model and activist, she has worked in fashion while also focusing on social and political causes, often using her platform to advocate for humanitarian issues. Though she keeps a lower public profile than some of her famous siblings, she regularly appears at major fashion events – particularly alongside her mother – and is known for her understated, elegant style.

Jerry's enduring love of fashion is evident in moments like these. Whether attending shows in Paris, Milan or Berlin, she continues to embrace the industry that launched her career, proving that confidence, charisma and great tailoring never go out of style.