I'm a fashion influencer and this is what actually happened at Copehagen Fashion Week

Happy Fashion Month, HELLO!. My name is Jenee' Naylor and I am a fashion expert and beauty lover here to take you through what happened this season at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Designers Creating A Buzz

© Jenee' Naylor The Joao Maraschin show during Copenhagen Fashion Week was a highlight

When it comes to new designers making a buzz in the fashion world, I'd have to give it to Joao Maraschin. Their debut show during Copenhagen Fashion Week was such a success, and I hope it's just a tease of what's to come! I love their innovative take on creating cool, colorful and edgy knitwear. They also do a great job at crafting really clean, tailored suiting, but ensuring that it has a fun and youthful twist.

Seatmate That Made You Smile

© Jenee' Naylor I had the pleasure of sitting next to the formidable fashion queen Grace Ghanem

I had the pleasure of sitting next to the formidable fashion queen herself, Grace Ghanem (@greceghanem), at the Remain show. We laughed, chatted about our Copenhagen experience, and basked in the beautiful Remain runway vibes. We had a great time!

Coolest Collaboration

© Jenee' Naylor The Official Pandora and Rotate collab was perfection

The coolest collaboration award, by far, goes to The Official Pandora and Rotate. Pandora created custom jewelry that was craftily integrated into the Rotate fashion pieces, which really elevated the collection and overall runway experience. Kudos to both brands for creating a true partnership; and an extra applause to Pandora for understanding Rotate's aesthetic and bringing their pieces to life.

Most Magical Show Moment Goes To...

© Jenee' Naylor The most magical show moment of the week goes to Gestuz

The most magical show moment of the week, hands down, goes to Gestuz! From the dreamy venue and beautiful fashions, to the extra touch of including a live band and musical performance as part of the runway experience; the entire show was a visual Parasian dream come true.

Remarkable Runways

© Jenee' Naylor Munthe gets a 10 out of 10 for their remarkable runway

Munthe gets a 10 out of 10 for their remarkable runway during their SS25 Copenhagen FashionWeek show. The stage and overall scenery gave everlasting ethereal vibes and coincided perfectly with the fashion collection. Their pieces showcased so many intricate textures, including lace, embroidery, and beading, while also presenting themselves in a very wearable and practical form.

Standout Trends

© Jenee' Naylor Jorts are a staple in my wardrobe now

In terms of standout trends, I would say jorts and capris are both current trends that are causing some fashion buzz. Jorts, which are essentially long shorts, and capris, are both really fun, interesting, and wearable takes on fashionable bottoms. The weather was super nice this season, which meant more legs out and less long pants; which is why I suspect these two trends got their proper shine.

My Favorite Front Row Selfie

© Jenee' Naylor With the beautiful Noorie Ana at the Marimekko show

Me and the beautiful Noorie Ana (@nooriean) at the Marimekko show

The Who's Who Event of The Night

© Jenee Naylor Pandora's CPHFW Welcome Dinner was incredible

Last but certainly not least was the Who's Who Event of the Night, which goes to Pandora's CPHFW Welcome Dinner, who served as one of the official sponsors of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Held at the beautiful restaurant, Esmee, the Pandora dinner had the most beautiful tablescape and featured the legendary Pamela Anderson.

Jenee' Naylor is a fashion influencer and style expert. She has become a regular on The Today Show and The Tamron Hall Show. Jenee has large followings on Instagram, and YouTube, where she shares her passion for luxury fashion, beauty, and entrepreneurship.

