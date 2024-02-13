I'm a top fashion influencer & this is what's REALLY happening at NYFW this year

Happy Fashion Month HELLO! My name is Jenee’ Naylor and I am a fashion expert and beauty lover here to take you through what’s REALLY happening this year at New York Fashion Week...

© Jenee' Naylor Jenee' Naylor at NYFW 2024

Designers Creating A Buzz:

Without a doubt, Diotima is making the most buzz this NYFW season! If you’re unfamiliar, this new up and coming brand specializes in creating uniquely-designed knitwear, all while infusing Caribbean and European traditions into their luxe tailoring.

I visited their presentation during the Black-in-Fashion Showroom and was so impressed by their eye-catching collection, It made me want to book a beachside vacation immediately so that I could wear their luxury crochet pieces poolside with a drink in hand.

© George Chinsee Models pose during the Diotima RTW Fall 2024

They are definitely a brand to keep on your radar if you’re aiming to achieve an effortless, yet elevated, resort wear look.

Celeb Seatmates:

It’s always so interesting showing up to a show and discovering in real time who you’re sitting near. Sitting next to TikTok star and influencer, Tefi (@hellotefi), at the Proenza Schouler show was such a treat! Not only was she the sweetest, but her witty, next-level commentary had me in laughter the entire time.

© Nina Westervelt Jenee' Naylor (left) sits with Tefi (center) at Proenza Schouler RTW Fall 2024

I also really enjoyed sitting next to Ava Eva Coleman at the Sergio Hudson show. She’s such a girl's girl with an unmatchable sense of humor. They both really made each experience that much more memorable.

But…the other seatmates I loved spotting front row were Dame Anna Wintour with the gorgeous Sienna Miller and no less than the actress’s daughter! (I am still thinking about Anna’s green striped dress…)

© Nina Westervelt Anna Wintour, Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller in the front row at Proenza Schouler Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show

Fashionable Front Row-ers:

Everyone knows that the front row is the most coveted seat in the house when it comes to fashion week. This season, I had the pleasure of sitting next to the fabulous Sabrina Elba at the Sergio Hudson runway show.

To no surprise, she looked just as stunning in person as you would imagine!

© Dave Benett Sabrina Elba and Jenee' Naylor attend the Sergio Hudson F/W24 show

Most Hectic Backstage Moment Goes To…

Sergio Hudson brings out the stars! As such, everyone wants their photo op moment, congratulating the decorated designer whose collection kills it every season and so it's no surprise that backstage is your typical, fashion week hustle-and-bustle experience. Its lights, cameras, and action all around!

Most Magical Show Moment Goes To…

The Ulla Johnson runway show was such a magical moment! From the first look that graced the runway, to the show finale, the collection was cohesive, impressive, and all-around inspiring. They created the most streamlined shapes that incorporated interesting textures, dynamic prints, and sculptural felted wool.

The show location and runway set was the perfect compliment to the romantic and feminine elegance that the collection encompassed.

© Getty Ulla Johnson's NYFW F/W 2024 show

Inspired by the paintings of American artist Milton Avery, the presentation was a piece of art in of itself. Katie Holmes was front-rowing and I am sure we’ll see her sporting the collection soon!

Remarkable Runways:

Nobody does a show like LaPointe does! When it comes to remarkable runways, they take the cake this season. Their shows consistently bring the drama in the BEST way possible. From the feathers, to the beautiful colorways and tailored suits, the Fall/Winter 24 collection was everything and more.

This season, class was in session with their show stopping, LaPointe-branded school bus which was effortlessly incorporated into the runway. I’m giving them 10s across the board for creativity and originality.

© John Nacion Models walk the runway at the Lapointe show during New York Fashion Week

Standout Trends:

I’d be remiss not to mention some of the breakout trends that I noticed across the runways this season. After attending a few shows, it became quite obvious that Pinstripes are back and better than ever.

Although I was a bit surprised to see this trend make such a strong return, Pinstripes made an appearance across Ulla Johnson, Aknvas, and Sergio Hudsons’ collections. It’s definitely a trend to keep your eye on this season and also a fun way to elevate suiting, tailoring, and even casual styles.

© Jenee' Taylor Jenee' Taylor at NYFW

The Selfie I was Too Embarrassed To Ask For:

Normally I don’t get starstruck, but seeing the iconic Vanessa Williams up close and personal at the Pamella Roland show left me shook! She was absolutely beautiful, and although I wanted a selfie moment with the queen, my shyness got the best of me and I digressed.

The Who's Who Event of The Night:

The Gucci Soho store reopening drew out the who's who of the fashion world! Noteworthy celebrities such as Jodie Turner-Smith, Elliot Page, and Jessica Chastain came out to champion Sabato De Sarno’s debut Ancora collection.

Overall, the store is such a vibe: a cool, city aesthetic that fits the Soho neighborhood perfectly! I can’t wait to visit the store again during my next trip to NYC.