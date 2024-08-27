Today's Dylan Dreyer makes defiant decision regarding her appearance ahead of the holiday weekend

Dylan Dreyer looked stylish on Tuesday's Third Hour of the Today Show, dressed in a white lace dress, and there was a reason behind this.

Addressing her appearance at the start of the show, the "Misty the Cloud" author revealed that she was wearing the color white ahead of Labor Day.

She told co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker: "Labor Day is this weekend and that's why I'm wearing white. I know it's not a thing anymore but mom will say something if I wear white after Labor Day!"

The history behind the wearing white after Labor Day fashion rule stems back to the 19th century and was tied in with social status.

Those who were able to afford to go on holiday would generally wear white, because they were not doing manual labor and weren't afraid of getting their clothes dirty.

In the 1920s, however, Coco Chanel iconically challenged the rule by creating a white suit after Labor Day.

And while today times have very much changed, some people still choose to not wear white after Labor Day.

After Dylan's revelation, Sheinelle joked that she would aim to wear white "on a Wednesday" just to see what would happen.

The Third Hour was missing Craig Melvin on Tuesday's show, although Al Roker had returned, having been absent on Monday's episode.

Craig joked that his co-star had been working on the NBC show long enough to be able to pick and choose when he worked, making reference to him often taking Mondays off.

Dylan had filled in for Al by giving the weather updates in the first few hours of the show, before joining the rest of the Third Hour panel at the desk later on in the show.

The star had returned to work on Monday following some time off in South Carolina. "I just want to say we were down in Hilton Head in South Carolina and I can see why you call it God's country, it was amazing," she told Craig, who was raised in that very town.

The star had shared a number of vacation photos with her fans on social media before returning to work, which featured her husband Brian Fichera and her children Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and Rusty, two.

She wrote: "Wrapping up summer with one more incredible getaway! Guess it’s time to get back to work now!"

September will be a bit different for Dylan, as her youngest son Rusty will be starting pre-school. As a result, she's making the most of every moment with all three of her boys at home.

She opened up about the change in a bittersweet Instagram post earlier in August, writing: "Vacation mode…again! Enjoying one last hurrah before all THREE boys are in school in September!"

