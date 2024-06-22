Dylan Dreyer's 'classy' appearance has fans doing a double-take in stunning new photo

Dylan Dreyer is living her best life after stepping away from the Today studios and flying across the pond.

The TV star has temporarily left her co-hosts behind to report on Royal Ascot for NBC from the UK – and she certainly looked the part on Saturday.

The excited 42-year-old shared a photo on Instagram of her "classy" outfit, which consisted of a blue floral dress by Eliza J that boasted mesh detailing and a matching fabric belt tied into a bow around her waist.

Her favorite part of the outfit though appeared to be her blue hat by Christine A. Moore Millinery.

The elegant accessory perched on top of her head at a slight angle and perfectly pulled her Ascot-worthy ensemble together.

Captioning the photo, which saw Dylan standing on a balcony with the racecourse behind her, she wrote: "Covering Royal Ascot is one of my favorite events of the year! This is my first of 3 looks!"

© Instagram Dylan looked beautiful at Royal Ascot

Dylan's followers loved her elegant look, with one commenting: "Always so classy." A second said: "Blue really is your color." A third added: "Love the outfit and the hat!"

On Friday, Dylan teased her other looks by sharing sketches of two other hats she will wear over the weekend – one purple and one red.

© Instagram Dylan will also wear a purple hat at Royal Ascot

Captioning those images, she penned: "It's that time of year when I feel like a royal! Coverage of Royal Ascot begins tomorrow with a preview on @todayshow! My hats are standing by…thank you @camhatsnyc for making me feel like a princess!!"

Dylan has been attending Royal Ascot since 2018, and during her first year, she expressed her excitement at going to the iconic event for the first time.

© Instagram Dylan's red hat looks sensational

In footage posted on Ascot Racecourse's social media page, she said: "This is my first Royal Ascot, my first time in England, so there are so many firsts I'm experiencing."

She then added laughing: "It's been sunny since I got off the plane so I hear the weather is always this fantastic here."

Dylan also referred to the late Queen, whom she was lucky enough to meet during her first year working there.

© Instagram Dylan shared a countdown post ahead of Royal Ascot

She said: "I was able to watch the Queen throughout the procession just past us, it seemed like feet away from us and I swear she was waving right at me although it could have been the person behind me I don't know."

When asked about her perspective of the event as an American, she replied: "I would say that Ascot is different because it's so much more British, which from American eyes is so much more classy. I don't want to insult anyone back in the US but the British have fashion nailed down, it's absolutely beautiful here!"

© NBC Dylan has temporarily left the Today Show studios

Dylan has been enjoying her time in the UK and on Thursday, she stunned her followers by sharing a photo of her grocery receipt – and her fans couldn't believe the price difference between the UK and the US.

In the caption, Dylan wrote: "Not sure I thought this through but the price was right!! And I found some fun foods! (And an adorable hand soap too!)"

© Instagram Dylan bought 17 items for under £50

Dylan purchased 17 items for a total of £41.30, which equates to $52.30.

One fan commented: "I can't believe you got all of that for so little." A second wrote: "That's so reasonable!" A third added: "And look how much cheaper groceries are in the UK vs the US! And that's Waitrose a higher end UK grocery store!"