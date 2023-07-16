Dylan Dreyer looks tiny in fun new photo as she rocks mini skirt on the golf course

The NBC star is currently competing in The American Century Championship

Dylan Dreyer has been having the time of her life over the past few days, as she's been competing in The American Century Championship in Nevada.

The NBC star has taken a break from the Today Show to complete the challenge, and has been updating her fans on social media during her time there so far.

Most recently, the meteorologist shared a fun photo of herself standing in the middle of two very tall athletes, DeMarcus Ware and Kyle Rudolph, and joked how small she looked in the picture.

"I’ve never felt shorter!! But had a super fun day playing with @demarcusware and @kylerudolph at @acchampionship @edgewoodtahoe #accgolf," she wrote in the caption.

In the picture, Dylan rocked a stylish outfit, consisting of a blue checked mini skirt teamed with a leather belt, a white top, sneakers and a baseball cap.

Dylan Dreyer looked tiny as she posed with two athletes on the golf course

In the comments, fans were quick praise the star, with one writing: "So cool watching you play golf Dylan," while another wrote: "What a stylish outfit!" A third added: "There's a whole lot of cute in those photos!"

While Dylan is playing, her husband, Brian Fichera, is there as her caddy. Brian is no stranger to being his wife's caddy, and wa so once again earlier in the year when the mother-of-three competed in the Hilton Grand Vacations’ 2023 Tournament of Champions.

Dylan's husband Brian Fichera is her caddy

At the time, the mom-of-three sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive chat and shared sweet details of how he supports her on the green.

"It's really fun for him to be my caddy," she revealed. "He is truly my biggest fan. If I make a good shot, he's the first to jump up and down for me.

Dylan Dreyer is a co-host on Today

"He knows me so if I'm having a good round, he knows how to keep it going. He also knows how to snap me out of a bad round. He's the perfect caddy because he's in my head and he gets my mind right.

"Brian knows how to make me feel better." Dylan practices golf when she can, but doesn't always get a chance too as a result of her busy schedule on Today, as well as looking after her three young sons, Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and one-year-old Rusty.

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

"Here's the problem when you have three kids and you live in New York City and it's January. There hasn't been a whole lot of golf in my life recently," she added at the time.

Dylan is often traveling for work

It's not just golf that Dylan is passionate about, but writing too. Last year, she released her second children's book, Misty the Cloud: Friends through Rain or Shine, the sequel to her first book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

It's been an exciting time for Dylan too, who has enjoyed traveling around for work projects all across the United States and Europe of late. She was recently in London, where she stopped by as Ascot, along with a trip to Hawaii for the Today Show.

