Dylan Dreyer wows in statement strapless gown as she introduces famous family member

Dylan Dreyer ensured all eyes were on her as she stepped out on Saturday at the 150th Kentucky Derby.

The Today Show star looked fabulous dressed in a strapless navy gown, which featured a fitted bodice and flowing floor-length skirt, teamed with a pair of navy heels and a show-stopping fascinator.

The mother-of-three styled her blonde hair in loose waves and opted for a statement smokey eye and red lip for her makeup look.

Dylan was all smiles as she posed for photos at the event, and even reunited with a famous family member she had never met in person before.

Taking to Instagram, the NBC star shared several photos of herself posing with her first cousin once removed, Alix Earle, a popular podcast star who runs Hot Mess with Alix Earle.

Dylan Dreyer met her famous relative, Alix Earle, for the first time at the Kentucky Derby

The pair had never met in person, making the event all the more special. In the caption, Dylan wrote: "My cousin’s daughter is my what? Apparently my first cousin once removed. @alix_earle is my first cousin once removed. Kind of like Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz. #themoreyouknow So nice to finally meet you Alix…at the 150th @kentuckyderby of all places!"

Dylan resides in New York City but is often traveling around the United States for work, a part of her job she very much enjoys.

The Today Show star looked fabulous in a navy gown and statement hat

When she isn't busy working, the star loves nothing more than spending time with her family. She shares three young sons with husband Brian Fichera - Calvin, Oliver and Rusty.

The family live in a two-bed apartment in Manhattan, but also have a beautiful beach home upstate, where they spend the majority of their weekends and the holidays.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Dylan has been a host on the Today Show for over a decade

The star is incredibly down-to-earth and fans enjoy following her family life on social media, where she often posts relatable content from messy living rooms to make-up free selfies, all while having a wonderful time enjoying her young children.

Dylan has been a well-known face on TV for over a decade, having started her career on Today on Weekend Today in 2012.

Dylan with her husband Brian Fichera

In 2022, she made the decision to bow out of the popular weekend show in order to spend more time with her growing family. Admitting it wasn't an easy decision, she said: "I really don't want to step away, but I don't think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy."

© Instagram The star with her husband and three young sons

Since then, Dylan has been making the most of her full weekends and has been making memories with her children. Dylan was previously asked if she would try for any more children in the future shortly after welcoming baby Rusty in 2021, and she had the best answer.

Talking to TV hos People, she swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

