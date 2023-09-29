Dylan Dreyer pulled out all the stops for a sensational red carpet appearance which left fans wowed.

The Today host looked incredible in a long, lace dress which showed off her toned and tanned physique and she'd teamed it with strappy, high-heels and her infamous smile.

Dylan was attending the People’s Choice Country Awards in Nashville on Thursday and shared photos of her night on Instagram.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's viral parenting hack

Alongside the images, she wrote: "Memories made. What a special night at the @opry for the first ever People’s Choice Country Awards and a true honor to talk to some of my all-time country favorites! More to come on @todayshow in the morning."

Fans couldn't get enough of her outfit and commented: "You look beautiful, Dylan," and, "You are so pretty and have the best smile."

Others remarked on her dress and said: "Your hair & outfit are fabulous," and, "loving that dress".

Dylan was sure to make the most of her recent assignment and during her time away from Studio 1A in New York, she got a tour of the city from country music group, Little Big Town.

She shared photos with them and confessed to becoming a "boot girl" after purchasing a pair of cowboy boots.

© Getty Images Dylan looks sensational for her latest hosting gig

While Dylan's job sees her hosting from near and far, she is always excited to come home to her family in New York - and she'll be rushing back for one very special person today.

She's a mom to three boys, Rusty, Oliver, three and Calvin, six, and it's her youngest boy's second birthday today.

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Dylan's sons are adorable

Rusty will ring in his big day on September 29 and Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, won't let it fly under the radar.

They always put their children front and center on their birthdays and fans adore the glimpses into their family life when the milestones approach.

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Rusty turns two on September 29

Dylan opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview last year, during which she spoke about her love for being a mom.

She said: "I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

Neither Dylan nor Brian thought they wanted kids initially, but she's so glad they changed their mind. "We didn't think we wanted kids at all," she said about her and her husband of ten years.

"We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both. We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."

