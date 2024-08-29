Helena Christensen's 'insane' new photos send fans into a frenzy — and wow!

Helena Christensen's latest photos will have fans scrambling to learn the secrets to her age-defying looks.

The 55-year-old supermodel shared snapshots from her photoshoot with Numero Switzerland on Instagram, sparking a major reaction from her legions of loyal followers.

In the images, Helena, wowed in a series of spectacular outfits; from a sheer dress with feathered trim, to a top fashioned to look like liquid latex.

"New cover story @numeroswitzerland," she wrote. "Thank you to a truly crazy talented team for creating these insane looks @petros_koy @ayumiperry @dimitrishair @kilprity @arlenehinckson."

Fans rushed to tell her how amazing she looks with one writing: "Once a supermodel, always a supermodel," and there were strings of on-fire emojis.

Kate Beckinsale weighed in too and simply commented: "Wow," while Linda Evangelista added star emojis to express her feelings on Helena's looks.

The Danish model has been candid about how she stays fit and healthy and credits icy cold plunges for helping to look and feel her best.

"A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido," she wrote on social media alongside a video of her going for a cold water swim.

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

She added: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

Helena also works out, favoring boxing and pole-dancing, but she didn't get into fitness until later in life.

"I started working out pretty late, in my mid-30s," she told Get the Gloss. "I wish I had started earlier but I was busy with work and never really lived in one place long enough to get a routine going.

"So then [when I started working out] I just did everything: boxing, tennis, swimming, ballet, sprinting. The latest thing has been pole dancing, it's so hard. I don’t know if I will ever be able to do it, if my height works against me but it is so beautiful to watch. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be possible and I like that. It makes me want to learn it."

Helena also follows a strict diet.

"I am very strict about eating as much as I can of everything — and exercising it off," she told the outlet. "The three most important things in my life are my family, eating because I am obsessed with food and then working out so I can keep eating as much as I possibly can."