Pregnant Hailey Bieber blooms in bump-revealing dress as Justin Bieber looks 'so in love'

Hailey Bieber's baby bump is blooming! The Rhode beauty founder, who is expecting her first child with Justin Bieber, is just weeks away from giving birth - and the couple couldn't be happier.

In Hailey's latest Instagram post, the mother-to-be shared a series of ethereal photos showing off her growing pregnancy bump, hinting that her baby could be due to arrive in August.

Hailey, 27, enchanted in a strapless lemon-yellow gown that hugged her ever-growing baby bump she fondly refers to as the "bean in her belly".

Her dress featured a romantic ruffled top and ultra-sheer skirt that cascaded down her feminine frame.

Channelling a 1950s Hollywood muse, the American model wrapped a sheer chiffon scarf around her head and slid on a pair of Jacquemus sunglasses, opting for her usual 'strawberry girl' makeup look consisting of a berry-red blush and cherry-hued gloss.

© Instagram Baby Bieber: Hailey looked sublime in her bump-skimming dress

"Hailey is the prettiest pregnant woman I have ever seen," declared a fan on Instagram, as another wrote: "Can’t believe how much your belly has grown. So stunning as always, angel."

Mrs Bieber's post comes shortly after Justin shared a romantic video cradling his wife's belly as she beamed at the camera.

Justin Bieber looks so in love cradling wife Hailey’s baby bump

As the 'Baby' hitmaker embraced his wife from behind, Hailey rubbed her pregnancy bump. The style maven completed her maternity style moment with buttercream pumps, white shades, stacks of gold bangles, ridged gold pendant earrings from Méga, and her signature bubble B necklace designed by Alex Moss.

"He's so happy to become a dad he's been dreaming of this day," gushed a fan in the comments of Justin's post. "Beautiful and blessed couple! You can see they are so in love."

Hailey's pregnancy journey

Speaking with W Magazine, Hailey opened up about what pregnancy has really been like for her, including the fact that as she and Justin expand her family, she's grown more distant from her own.

© Instagram/Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber has distanced herself from her own family

The model is the youngest child of Stephen Baldwin, Alec Baldwin's brother, and his wife Kennya Deodato Baldwin, who also share daughter Alaia Baldwin, 31; Alaia recently made headlines after she was arrested for assault and battery over an altercation at a Georgia club.

"I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent," Hailey confessed, adding: "I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family."