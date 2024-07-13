Sharon Stone sets pulses racing wearing nothing but lace lingerie and heels

Sharon Stone was bombarded with praise after she shared a risqué image of herself posing in nothing but lingerie.

The 66-year-old shared a provocative photo on Instagram which saw her sitting in a chair with her legs crossed wearing a lacy red bra and matching underwear.

Sharon accessorized with stacks of pearls around her neck and wore a pair of towering blue heels that wrapped around her ankles and were both adorned with a large purple flower.

Her chosen pose was all too familiar as she recreated her iconic interrogation scene from the 1992 film Basic Instinct.

In the scene, Sharon – who played Catherine Tramell – was being quizzed by police when she uncrossed her legs revealing that she was not wearing any underwear.

Captioning the stunning photo, Sharon simply wrote: "Basically… Yours," and it was met with hoards of complimentary messages from her followers.

"Those shoes! Those legs! Divine from head to toe!" one commented. A second said: "You still look amazing."

A third added: "This is what we want to see more, women of a certain age bold and daring."

© Instagram Sharon has an incredible figure

There's no denying that Sharon is still in incredible shape and has an enviable physique, which she credits to working out four or five days a week.

Sharon loves to keep active but always mixes up her routines to keep her motivated. "Every time I exercise, I do something different based on which areas need to get in motion," she told Shape in 2014.

Her workouts of choice include Pilates, total-body stretches, strength training, yoga, and dance.

© Instagram Sharon works out four to five times a week

The Casino actress is also a huge fan of the benefits swimming has on her body, telling WSJ: "I really like to swim, and I find that [the] butterfly is a really great overall workout for me, and a stroke that really works for my body overall."

Sharon's stunning appearance comes after she revealed she lost $18 million following her life-threatening stroke in 2001.

She revealed that during the seven years it took for her to recover fully from the brain injury, people took advantage of her – leaving her with no money.

© Getty Images Sharon lost $18m following her 2001 stroke

"I had zero money", she told The Hollywood Reporter. "People took advantage of me over that time. I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone.

"My refrigerator, my phone — everything was in other people's names," she added, explaining exactly how she was left with such little money following her illness.

© Getty Images Sharon felt taken advantage of after her stroke

But Sharon took a simple approach to recovering from the financial turmoil.

"I decided to stay present and let go," she stated.

© Getty Images Sharon 'let go' of her money woes

"I decided not to hang onto being sick or to any bitterness or anger. If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you."

She added: "But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive. So, I live for joy now. I live for purpose."