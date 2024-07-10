A-List stars whose kids model: Kris Jenner, Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford, Kamala Harris, more

When you are born into an A-list household, it's not surprising that fame and fortune may also one day be yours.
Whether you are for or against the 'nepo-baby' argument, it takes more than a famous name to forge a career in the modeling world – as the saying goes, 'You either have it, or you don't'.
And many celebrity children certainly do 'have it' and have become successful models, even if neither of their parents are.
From Kris Jenner's daughter Kendall Jenner to Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum, and even Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff – check out the celebrity children who have become models below…
Kendall Jenner, 28
Kendall Jenner became the "world's highest-paid supermodel" in 2018 when she earned a whopping $22.5 million that year, according to Forbes.
Her status has gone from strength to strength since she started her career aged 14 after her mom, Kris Jenner helped her get signed to Wilhelmina Models.
Kendall's first modeling job was for Forever 21 but by 2013 she transitioned to high fashion after signing with Society Management and landed covers for Miss Vogue Australia and Harper's Bazaar Arabia.
Soon after her 18th birthday, she made her runway debut for Marc Jacobs, which was quickly followed by runway appearances for Chanel, Balmain, and Tommy Hilfiger.
Kendall has gone on to become one of the most in-demand and highest-earnings models, but it wasn't always easy for her.
"There was a long period of time, I'd say the core five years of it, that I was extremely overworked," she said on the On Purpose podcast.
"Not my happiest – not because I wasn't doing what I loved, but just because I was overwhelmed and I felt like I was saying 'yes' to everything because I felt really, really grateful and really honored to be in the position… and so, I had to set those boundaries for myself," she added.
Kaia Gerber, 22
Cindy Crawford's supermodel genes have been passed down to both of her children.
Her daughter, Kaia began modeling aged 10 and started with a bang in a campaign for Versace's Young Versace division.
She followed that up four years later by gracing the cover of Vogue and has since walked the runway for several high-fashion designers from Chanel to Valentino. She has also landed campaigns with Omega, YSL Beauty, and Marc Jacobs Fragrances.
In January 2023, Kaia spoke about her 'nepo-baby' status, telling Elle: "I won't deny the privilege that I have. Even if it's just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for."
Kaia has also worked campaigns with her brother and gets "excited" every time they book a job together.
"At first when we were starting out, we used to shoot a lot together and we would just be there for each other," she told People. "Which is important, especially just starting in such a scary industry – to have someone there that you're comfortable with," she added.
Presley Gerber, 25
Cindy Crawford's son Presley made his runway debut at the age of 16 in Moschino's 2017 Cruise show and has since walked for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, and Balmain.
Presley is also grateful to be able to work alongside his sister and told People: "We're a close family, especially me and my sister, so it's definitely cool. We get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely."
He has also worked alongside his mother and in 2018 he starred in a re-creation of Cindy's iconic Pepsi ad from the 1992 Super Bowl.
Leni Klum, 20
Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter Leni made her modeling debut alongside her supermodel mother on the cover of Vogue Germany in 2021 when she was just 16.
"That's, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun," Leni told People at the time.
"It was just such a good day. I wasn't nervous at all. I was just so excited. I was like, 'I'm finally modeling, and it's Vogue.' It was just so many things to be excited about."
She has since gone on to front Intimissi lingerie campaigns with Heidi. Leni has also worked for brands like Dior Beauty and Fila.
She made her runway debut during Berlin Fashion Week in January 2021 where she walked for Dolce & Gabbana, and has graced the covers of Harper's Bazaar Kazakhstan, Hunger, Flaunt, and Rollacoaster.
Mingus Lucien Reedus, 24
Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus' son Mingus has followed in his supermodel mother's footsteps since 2017 and has been carving out a career in the modeling industry.
He has stormed runways for Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein among others, and memorably starred alongside Helena for the Victoria's Secret Mother's Day campaign in 2021.
Last year, the mother/son duo starred in a campaign for Marcell Von Berlin, a Berlin-based fashion brand, and Helena loves working alongside her son.
“We have a very easy approach to it. You go do the job as fast as you can and have fun with it," she told Grazia magazine.
However, Helena revealed that while Mingus is "grateful" for his modeling career, it is not his long-term goal, and he prefers to spend "his time making music and studying film".
Ella Emhoff, 25
Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff has made huge strides since being signed by IMG models at the beginning of 2021 when her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral.
But the daughter of the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, hadn't planned to forge a career in the modeling world and she told The New York Times: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.
"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."
But Ella hopes to be a "part of that change," and make a bold statement for herself and other young women.
Nikko Gonzalez, 23
Lauren Sanchez had a "proud mom" moment in July when her son Nikko – whom she shares with her ex Tony Gonzalez – walked the runway at the 2024 Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show in Italy.
Lauren and her fiancé Jeff Bezos sat front row to cheer on Nikki and she shared the delight on Instagram.
"Wait for proud mom moment," Lauren captioned a clip of Nikko on the runway wearing a tailored black ensemble.
The recent college graduate made his runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana during the brand's fall 2024 show in Milan in January.
Sharing her pride again on Instagram, Lauren captioned a photo of her eldest son on the catwalk: "Just a proud mama. It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan. Congrats, my love."