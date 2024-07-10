A-List stars whose kids model: Kris Jenner, Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford, Kamala Harris, more

Kendall Jenner became the "world's highest-paid supermodel" in 2018 when she earned a whopping $22.5 million that year, according to Forbes.

Her status has gone from strength to strength since she started her career aged 14 after her mom, Kris Jenner helped her get signed to Wilhelmina Models.

Kendall's first modeling job was for Forever 21 but by 2013 she transitioned to high fashion after signing with Society Management and landed covers for Miss Vogue Australia and Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

Soon after her 18th birthday, she made her runway debut for Marc Jacobs, which was quickly followed by runway appearances for Chanel, Balmain, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Kendall has gone on to become one of the most in-demand and highest-earnings models, but it wasn't always easy for her.

"There was a long period of time, I'd say the core five years of it, that I was extremely overworked," she said on the On Purpose podcast.

"Not my happiest – not because I wasn't doing what I loved, but just because I was overwhelmed and I felt like I was saying 'yes' to everything because I felt really, really grateful and really honored to be in the position… and so, I had to set those boundaries for myself," she added.