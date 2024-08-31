Amal Clooney makes a splash as she arrives at Venice party in stunning mermaid-inspired gown

Amal Clooney made a stunning fashion splash at Venice Film Festival on Saturday August 21, wearing a mermaid-inspired custom gown by Bach Mai.

The strapless gown featured a stone-colored bodice that turned into a gorgeous ombre effect with shades of aqua and purple fringe falling down the skirt.

Amal, 46, was snapped arriving at a private party hosted by Cartier at the 81st Annual Venice International Film Festival, and she was partying solo, as husband George did not appear to be in attendance.

© / SplashNews.com Amal Clooney arrives at the Cartier private party

George and Amal were pictured arriving in the Italian city from their home in Lake Como, and on Friday human rights lawyer Amal rocked a gorgeous floaty lemon number with a nipped-in waist, a plissé design, and a frothy tulle skirt, perfect for a summer evening.

The Hollywood power couple enjoyed a laid-back outing after spending a cozy evening dining with Apple CEO Tim Cook the night before, and HELLO! noted that Amal's look was reminiscent to one of her most famous fits, the canary-hued dress she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in 2018.

© Getty George and Amal typically attend the Venice Film Festival (pictured in 2017)

George and Amal, who are parents to seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, are regular faces at the annual festival, and this year they will walk the red carpet on Sunday September 1 for George's new film Wolfs, alongside BFF Brad Pitt.

Brad is also in town, having arrived with his girlfriend of two years Ines de Ramon earlier on Saturday.

© Getty Amal and George wed in 2014

George told HELLO! In 2014, when he married Amal, why Italy was so close to their hearts, revealing: "We met in Italy. We have a home there. We knew that was where we wanted to get married."

The Clooneys got married at the Palazzo Ca' Farsetti in September 2014. Beautiful bride Amal wore an ivory power suit with a contrasting navy trim for the legal ceremony, while they later enjoyed a glittering reception at the Aman Canal Grande, Venice’s only seven-star hotel, which saw Amal change into a French lace Oscar de la Renta dress with a cathedral-length veil.

