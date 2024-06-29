Amal Clooney, 46, is glowing in flirty floral dress as she walks hand in hand with George Clooney

Summer lovin'! George Clooney and his wife, Amal, were spotted in St Tropez this past week, and Amal made the most of the glorious sunshine with a flirty floral mini dress.

The 46-year-old put her legs on display for lunch at the famous Jardin Tropezina restaurant, walking inside hand-in-hand with George, 67.

The dress featured spaghetti straps, and an asymmetrical hem, and was in a bold Barbie pink and yellow pattern. Amal paired it with nude heels, and George wore a white polo shirt and gray chinos, and at one point pulled Amal in closer wrapping her arm in his.

The pair appeared to be enjoying a refreshing bottle of rose wine and dessert, as they sat outside on the terrace.

© Backgrid George and Amal Clooney were spotted enjoying a leisurely lunch at the famous Jardin Tropezina restaurant during their luxurious vacation in St-Tropez.

Their break comes after George wrapped filming on a new project in Italy, and he took his human rights lawyer wife away to the French Riviera, and Jardin Tropezina, a beach club and Mediterranean restaurant on Pampelonne Bay.

The restaurant's menu was designed by French chef Jean François Piège, and it promises Mediterranean dishes which "showcase the freshest local ingredients".

The restaurant is part of the five-star Airelles hotels in town, Château de La Messardière, which occupies a 19th century château, and the Pan Deï Palais, and with access to the beach it also offers private sun loungers and bar service, with live musicians performing as the sun sets and pre-dinner cocktails become available.

© Instagram The Airelles hotel's Jardin Tropezina in Saint-Tropez, where George and Amal Clooney had lunch in June 2024

The couple spend their time between England, their Lake Como villa, and the South of France with their twins, seven-year-olds Alexander and Ella, who are trilingual.

In August 2021 they purchased a home in the sleepy French town of Brignoles, an hour drive west of Saint Tropez. Situated in the Var department, or county, of France, the sprawling 425-acre property is ten minutes away from close friend Brad Pitt's wine estate of Miraval, which he purchased in 2008.

The couple reportedly planted 172 hectares of olive trees around their French home to protect their privacy

But Amal and George have not closed themselves off from the community, as reports reveal that they are active members of the local town, often involved in projects that help everyone including the school children.

Mayor Didier Brémond told Paris Match that George contributed $20,000 to a local venture that would encourage farm-to-table connections between the community and schools.

© Alamy Amal and George live in the town of Brignoles in Provence

"George Clooney told me he wanted to help Brignoles, a bit like he did for Le Val during the flooding in 2021 by offering a cheque of 20,000 euros," he explained to the paper. "I talked to him about my idea of a farm where we'd produce fruit and vegetables for schools in the commune. He accepted immediately."

Mayor Bremond added that the plan includes an outhouse, greenhouse and agricultural equipment to be installed at one of the area's empty fields to create a fully sustainable farm-to-table operation, and that George was keen to contribute funds but also his time.

"He wants to follow the project on a long-term basis by buying seeds for us, for example. He's really interested in it because the farm will be a welcoming space aimed at helping young children learn," the Mayor said.