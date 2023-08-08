Amal Clooney's ultra-chic bridal suit for civil ceremony with George Clooney was perfect

Revisit the human rights lawyer's unrivalled bridal aesthetic from her 2014 wedding to the Gravity actor

Amal Clooney's impossibly glamorous aesthetic has Hollywood captivated. The British-Albanian human rights lawyer, 45, who wed George Clooney in 2014, is no match for the red carpet with her unrivalled elegance and stellar dress sense.

Nine years ago, when HELLO! exclusively covered the couple's lavish Italian wedding, Amal's breathtaking Oscar de la Renta bridal dress captivated audiences. "He's such an elegant designer and such an elegant man," Amal told HELLO! of Oscar, who attended every fitting to ensure the bride's dress was perfect.

But before she wed George at Aman Canal Grande, Venice’s only seven-star hotel, Amal swapped her cathedral-length veil and lavish lace gown for a slick ivory power suit to officiate the wedding at the palazzo Ca' Farsetti.

© Getty George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive in Venice for their civil ceremony, September 2014

Amal's two-piece pantsuit featured a contrasting navy trim, which she paired with a chic matching hat, both from Stella McCartney. The barrister's influential dressing has often been linked to the British designer and close friend's designs.

"Stella is a great talent. Her work is a reflection of herself: daring, instinctive, purposeful, ethical and fun," Amal told British Vogue in 2020.

© Getty Amal wore a Stella McCartney ensemble to her civil ceremony

At the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in 2018, Amal looked visionary in a canary-yellow McCartney dress, Gianvito Rossi heels and a hat by Stephen Jones. George looked equally suave in a grey suit, coordinating with his wife's colour palette by adding a yellow pinstripe tie and pocket square.

© Getty Amal and George at the Sussexes wedding

George had been Hollywood's most notable bachelor for several years before he met human rights lawyer Amal (née Alamuddin), in 2013. The Intolerable Cruelty actor was previously married to Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1992 but admitted he "loves" that his first marriage was largely forgotten by the public.

© Getty Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards in 2022

Speaking about his star-studded Italian wedding to Amal back in 2014, George told HELLO!: "We met in Italy. We have a home there. We knew that was where we wanted to get married."

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the 'Suburbicon' screening during the Venice Film Festival in September 2017

Alluding to the next chapter with his beautiful wife Amal, the Ocean's 11 actor said: "My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great."