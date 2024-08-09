Amal Clooney astounds in slinky dress and husband George is utterly lovestruck

If there's one couple that always looks so blissfully in love, it's Amal and George Clooney. The impossibly good-looking pair always appear besotted when they are snapped enjoying each other's company and it's heartwarming to see.

On Thursday evening, the picture-perfect pair were seen enjoying an intimate, romantic meal in Villa D'Este, Italy, having dinner by candlelight. Amal, 46, rocked a delightful black dress as she cosied up to George and it looked like a winning look.

© GGCH / SplashNews.com Amal looked breathtaking in her black dress

Made in classic black with delicate spaghetti straps, the expertly crafted style went magnificently with her long cascading, Disney princess hair. George, 63, also wore a coordinating black outfit - which consisted of a black linen shirt and smart trousers. Human rights lawyer Amal added strappy sandals and natural makeup (probably by Charlotte Tilbury, who is one of her close pals) as she enjoyed her meal.

© GGCH / SplashNews.com The loved-up pair enjoyed a spot of dinner

George and Amal's Italian love story

Italy has always been a very special place for the pair - after all, George purchased a 19th century estate Villa Oleandra in Laglio in 2002 and the couple first met there over a decade ago, at a party. The story goes that George was throwing a party at his villa in 2013, when a mutual friend brought the talented professional as her plus one. The rest is history!



The couple, who are parents to twins Ella and Alexander, have a catalogue of properties but their Italian bolthole is one they spend a lot of their time at and a firm favourite for sentimental reasons.

© Getty George and Amal met eleven years ago

A few days ago, they were spied in Lake Como, at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. This luxe favourite is loved by the Hollywood A-list. Over the years, Natalie Portman, Van Morrison, Gwen Stefani, plus even Greta Garbo and Winston Churchill, have also been notable guests. What a list!