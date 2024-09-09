Dylan Dreyer's appearance leaves fans in awe as she wows in stylish crop top

Dylan Dreyer ensured all eyes were on her on Friday's episode of the Today Show, as the NBC star stepped out in a super stylish look.

The award-winning children's author looked stunning in a white crop top teamed with a pair of jeans as she co-hosted the popular morning show, which saw LL Cool J perform.

Dylan had the time of her life meeting the singer and shared a number of photos from the morning on her Instagram account afterwards, which resulted in many commenting on her appearance.

"Loving your outfit Dylan," one wrote, while another fan commented: "Dylan you look amazing." A third added: "Holy smoke, Dylan looks amazing!"

Dylan has had a busy few weeks, having spent time away with her young family before getting ready for the new school year.

The star is married to cameraman Brian Fichera and the couple are doting parents to three sons, Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and Rusty, two.The family have gone on several trips, including a vacation to South Carolina and one to Turks and Caicos.

The NBC star recently opened up about her summer plans during a chat with HELLO!, and revealed she was looking forward to some time with her family abroad.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Dylan Dreyer has a fabulous sense of style

She said: "I'm not going to Paris for the Summer Olympics... so I'll actually have a little bit of downtime. I'll be around in case there's a big hurricane or a storm or something I need to go cover... so I'll still kind of be busy, but it's kind of a little bit of downtime with the boys, which I'm super excited about."

On traveling with her young children, Dylan admitted one of the biggest hacks was bringing along grandparents!She said: "If you can enlist someone else in your family... like my mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us, and it makes it so much more easy to travel with grandparents...

© Instagram Dylan with her husband and children

"I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help. I also think, you know, when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay - just embrace the vacation. Stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do."

© NBC Dylan with her Third Hour co-stars

She added: "The kids are fine running up and down the hallway of the hotel. They're fine jumping in the pool, even if it's nothing fancy, if there is a body of water, that's all they want to do, so you know, just kind of go with the flow a little bit.

"Just do what they want to do, if they want to stay up late and watch TV, why not? What are you going to do the next morning? So I think that's kind of how we approach vacation, we let them eat whatever they want. We let them call the shots and do whatever they want, and it just makes it easier and less stressful for everyone involved."