Dylan Dreyer wows in tiny shorts in new photos following Today studio departure - and fans are envious

Dylan Dreyer has an incredibly exciting job, and she certainly doesn't stay still for long!

The Today Show star is often on the road for work, and most recently got to go to Fenway, where she ran into none other than Boston Red Sox champion Jason Varitek.

Dylan shared a smiling photo of herself on the tracks, dressed in a pair of sporty shorts and a white T-shirt paired with colorful sneakers.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer shares incredibly relatable home video

In the caption, she wrote: "What a special day at Fenway yesterday!! Just happened to run into Red Sox legend @jasonvaritek33 Wait until you see what I learned about being #onthejob @fenwaypark …coming soon on @todayshow A truly amazing experience!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You have the best job!" while another wrote: "Soo jealous on many levels! Our favorite catcher - favorite team - favorite season." A third added: "Dylan you look incredible!"

Dylan Dreyer looked fantastic in a pair of tiny shorts during her fun Today assignment

It's certainly been a whirlwind few months for Dylan, who has gone through quite a lot - but all while keeping positive and with a smile on her face.

She recently lost her luggage during a flight transfer on her way to Italy back in July, and despite the stressful situation, managed to make it into a fun-filled adventure with her young family.

Dylan Dreyer with her family

She's also faced a lot of worry, with her oldest son Calvin, six, having health issues earlier in the year, and was eventually diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Most recently, her three-year-old son Oliver had to go to hospital to have his tonsils removed.

Taking after his mom, Oliver seemed unfazed by the situation, and the NBC meteorologist proudly shared a tribute post to her middle son on social media, following the procedure, revealing that he was already up and about singing and dancing following the hospital visit.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer is a much-loved member of Today

Dylan lives in Manhattan with her husband Brian Fichera and her three sons.

Along with Calvin and Oliver, she is also mom to one-year-old son Rusty.

The family are incredibly down-to-earth and Dylan often shares relatable parenting posts on social media.

Dylan Dreyer never stays still for long!

Both her and Brian have a sense of humor too, and recently caused quite the stir after Brian shared a photo of their middle son Oliver looking unhappy while sitting under the table having refused to eat his asparagus.

In the caption, Brian revealed that they had told him he wouldn't be allowed a dessert unless he had some asparagus, which led to a divisive parenting debate.

The cameraman responded with some tongue-in-cheek comments about suitable punishments, before Dylan reassured fans that their son was more than okay, and that not only did he eat some asparagus in the end, but that he had ice cream afterwards too.

