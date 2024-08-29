Dylan Dreyer admits to feeling 'intimidated' during personal confession on Today Show

Dylan Dreyer is just like the rest of us and has a legion of fans thanks to her down-to-earth personality and adorable family updates that she regularly posts on social media.

And on Thursday's episode of the Today Show's Third Hour, the NBC star made a very relatable confession during a segment dedicated to answering questions about being a good health advocate.

Joining Dylan and her co-stars Al Roker and Craig Melvin was Dr. Cedrek McFadden, who answered their health related questions.

When Dylan got to talk to Cedrek, she admitted that she often feels "intimidated" when she goes to the doctors, resulting in her not asking all the questions she wanted to.

She said: "Before the appointment, I feel I have all these things I want to talk to the Dr about, and then during the appointment the Dr comes in and I'm like 'I'm all good.' I feel intimidated sometimes at the doctor's office, what do you do?"

Dr. Cedrek replied: "It's very normal, that's very common. I always like to say it out loud. Say 'I'm really nervous, I have a lot to say, but I want to get it out.'"

He also suggested writing out some of the things before going to the appointment.

Dylan and her co-stars are all looking forward to the holiday weekend ahead, with the mother-of-three beginning the Third Hour show by saying: "we've almost made it," as they counted down the days until Labor Day.

The star returned to work this week after taking some time off to go to South Carolina with her family.She is a doting mom to three young sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera.

The family have enjoyed their quality time together over the school holidays and earlier in the month they went to Turks and Caicos, followed by LA.

The NBC star recently opened up about her summer plans during a chat with HELLO!, and revealed she was looking forward to some time with her family abroad.

She said: "I'm not going to Paris for the Summer Olympics... so I'll actually have a little bit of downtime. I'll be around in case there's a big hurricane or a storm or something I need to go cover... so I'll still kind of be busy, but it's kind of a little bit of downtime with the boys, which I'm super excited about."

On traveling with her young children, Dylan admitted one of the biggest hacks was bringing along grandparents!She said: "If you can enlist someone else in your family... like my mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us, and it makes it so much more easy to travel with grandparents...

"I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help. I also think, you know, when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay - just embrace the vacation. Stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do."

She added: "The kids are fine running up and down the hallway of the hotel. They're fine jumping in the pool, even if it's nothing fancy, if there is a body of water, that's all they want to do, so you know, just kind of go with the flow a little bit.

"Just do what they want to do, if they want to stay up late and watch TV, why not? What are you going to do the next morning? So I think that's kind of how we approach vacation, we let them eat whatever they want. We let them call the shots and do whatever they want, and it just makes it easier and less stressful for everyone involved."

