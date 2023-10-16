Julianne Hough makes a splash donning tiny string bikini in beach video

Julianne Hough is ready for Disney Night on Dancing with the Stars, and she wants to be part of your world!

The professional dancer, who started her gig as DWTS host this season, got fans in the mood for the upcoming Disney-themed night on the show – premiering on Tuesday – with her latest social media post.

Channeling her inner Princess Ariel, the host got a rise out of fans as she recreated one of The Little Mermaid's most iconic scenes.

Julianne took to Instagram one day before Disney Night and shared an epic beach video, lip-synching in a snake-print triangle bikini as she leaned forward to reenact the unforgettable "Part of Your World" scene from the original 1989 film.

To ensure accuracy, of course, she even had someone splashing from behind her, which fans certainly appreciated.

"Channeling my inner little mermaid for Disney Night on @dancingwiththestars this week!!" Julianne wrote in her caption, aptly tacking on a flounder and crab emoji, and her followers were quick to take to the comments section under the post to rave about the video.

"Lmao must know who is the splasher in the back," DWTS contestant and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix joked, as others followed suit with: "Love you and Alfonso as hosts!!!" and: "You're a real life Ariel," as well as: "Shout out to your splasher in the back," plus another one of her followers added: "Beautiful video."

Julianne has had a homecoming of sorts this season on DWTS, returning to the dancing world by way of her role as host, plus doing it all with her brother Derek Hough by her side as judge.

© Getty Julianne debuted as host this season of DWTS

The Safe Haven actress spoke with Variety shortly after she was announced as Tyra Banks' replacement, and said: "It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of."

© Getty The host now works alongside her brother Derek

She added: "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor.

"The energy is magnetic every time you step foot into the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again – and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season."

