Melissa McCarthy, 53, wows fans in incredible sequin bodysuit - see the photo

Melissa McCarthy is the moment! The comedian made her debut on RuPaul's Drag Race on Friday February 16, and dressed for the occasion as she hosted a viewing party, wearing a stunning silver sequin bodysuit that highlighted her gorgeous curves. She accessorized with a silver chain belt and what appeared to be a hot pink sequin shawl.

"Coco Chanel once said, 'Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off. I am not Coco Chanel. I say PILE ON!!" Melissa captioned her Instagram post, which featured a picture of her posing with husband Ben Falcone.

She then thanked her glam squad, adding: "Last night’s look for @rupaulsdragrace viewing party with @adamshankman and @benjyfalcone!! TY to @sarahhsuttonhair and @afton for my glam!"

"She said look in the mirror? Honey I AM the mirror," commented Afton, her make-up artist, while former Drag Race star Ben de la Creme added: "Thank you for always dressing for the theater even if the theater is TV."

"I actually screamed when you appeared on drag race! I was so excited and I LOVE this lewk on you!" commented one fan, a sentiment which was echoed by many others.

© Getty Images Melissa and Ben were joined by their youngest daughter, Georgette

Melissa is known to fans for her work on Gilmore Girls, Bridesmaids and most recently The Little Mermaid remake, in which she took on the iconic role of the villain Ursula. The 53-year-old was joined at the premiere by her husband Ben and their youngest daughter Georgette, 14, whose public appearance revealed she is the spitting image of her famous parents.

The teenager wore a black tiered dress with a corset belt around her waist and added a black bow to her hair. She almost towered over her mom and dad as they posed for photos on the blue carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. Melissa opted for bold color and rocked a royal blue Taller Marmo gown that featured fringe detailing along the hem and sleeves which boasted exaggerated ruffles, and she added a pair of Lillian Shalom blue opera gloves and coordinating satin heels.

Ben looked dapper in a black suit with a shimmery shirt. The married couple met in 1998 in a comedy writing class in Los Angeles while attending the Groundlings comedy school. They went on to marry in 2005.

WATCH: Meghan Markle launches 40x40 initiative on her milestone birthday

In recent years Melissa has joined forces with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with the pair launching the 40x40 campaign, a global project to encourage people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.

The two appeared in a fun video together which surprised fans as Prince Harry also made a cameo appearance – juggling – in a blooper reel at the end of Meghan's video call.