Ivanka Trump enjoys swimsuit-clad day at the beach and displays sporting prowess

Ivanka Trump appeared not to have a care in the world when she celebrated World Ocean Day with a video of herself enjoying water sports at the beach.

The daughter of Donald Trump made no reference to his recent legal troubles as she posted the clip in which she was expertly balancing on an Aerofoil while blowing kisses to the camera.

She wore a high-cut swimsuit and life-jacket as she sped along the ocean.

WATCH: Ivanka Trump enjoys swimsuit-clad day on the water

Her Instagram post was captioned: “Individually we are one drop, together we are an ocean” - Ryunosuke Satoro #happyoceanday."

Ivanka, 42, looked toned and fit, which is a testament to her wellness regime. She has often spoken about her daily routine, which includes a mix of strength training, cardio, and yoga and she's also a fan of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and Pilates.

© Instagram Ivanka Trump blew a kiss for the camera

She also follows a balanced diet which is rich in lean proteins, fresh vegetables, and whole grains, focusing on organic and locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible.

Processed foods and sugars are off the menu as she prefers to fuel her body with nutritious, wholesome meals.

© Getty Ivanka works hard to stay in shape

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, share three children and often make fitness a family affair with bike rides, hikes and active fun in the sun.

The couple - who were both senior advisors to Trump during his US presidency - stepped away from their life in New York to relocate to Indian Creek in Florida recently.

Ivanka and Jared have moved to Florida

Indian Creek village is a man-made island which has been turned into a gated community spanning 300 acres.

It features around 40 residential homes, and is known for both its exclusivity and intense security. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Tom Brady, as well as Julio Iglesias are among the various other notable residents of the uber-wealthy community often dubbed a "Billionaire Bunker."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Best celebrity bikini looks

Ivanka was noticeably absent from the Manhattan courtroom when a jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts in the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president.

© Supplied Ivanka with her husband and daughter

He became a convicted felon following his hush money, election interference trial in New York City.

© Joe Raedle Former U.S. President Donald Trump is a convicted felon

A sentencing is set for July 11, three days before the Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15 to the 18th.