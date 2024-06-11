Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ivanka Trump enjoys swimsuit-clad day at the beach and displays sporty physique
Ivanka Trump enjoys swimsuit-clad day at the beach and displays sporting prowess

Donald Trump's daughter enjoyed a day out amid his legal woes

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
49 minutes ago
Ivanka Trump appeared not to have a care in the world when she celebrated World Ocean Day with a video of herself enjoying water sports at the beach. 

The daughter of Donald Trump made no reference to his recent legal troubles as she posted the clip in which she was expertly balancing on an Aerofoil while blowing kisses to the camera. 

She wore a high-cut swimsuit and life-jacket as she sped along the ocean.

WATCH: Ivanka Trump enjoys swimsuit-clad day on the water

 Her Instagram post was captioned: “Individually we are one drop, together we are an ocean” - Ryunosuke Satoro #happyoceanday."

Ivanka, 42, looked toned and fit, which is a testament to her wellness regime. She has often spoken about her daily routine, which includes a mix of strength training, cardio, and yoga and she's also a fan of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and Pilates.

Ivanka Trump blew a kiss for the camera© Instagram
She also follows a balanced diet which is rich in lean proteins, fresh vegetables, and whole grains, focusing on organic and locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible. 

Processed foods and sugars are off the menu as she prefers to fuel her body with nutritious, wholesome meals.

Ivanka Trump wearing a red dress American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH on Sunday, May 05, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.© Getty
Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, share three children and often make fitness a family affair with bike rides, hikes and active fun in the sun. 

The couple - who were both senior advisors to Trump during his US presidency - stepped away from their life in New York to relocate to Indian Creek in Florida recently. 

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump looking chic in Miami
Indian Creek village is a man-made island which has been turned into a gated community spanning 300 acres. 

It features around 40 residential homes, and is known for both its exclusivity and intense security. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Tom Brady, as well as Julio Iglesias are among the various other notable residents of the uber-wealthy community often dubbed a "Billionaire Bunker."

Ivanka was noticeably absent from the Manhattan courtroom when a jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts in the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president.

Ivanka Trump with her husband and daughter© Supplied
He became a convicted felon following his hush money, election interference trial in New York City.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to depart at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on multiple charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)© Joe Raedle
A sentencing is set for July 11, three days before the Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15 to the 18th.

