Melissa McCarthy, 54, is glowing in tiny statement dress during celebratory week complete with show-stopping cake

Melissa McCarthy has had a week of celebrations, not only marking her own birthday on August 26, but her husband Ben Falcone, who marked his birthday the day before.

The couple certainly know how to have fun, as was evident on the star's social media pages.

On Instagram, Melissa took to her Stories on Thursday to share a lovely photo of herself dressed in a polka dot dress while holding onto a giant personalized birthday cake from popular California bakery Crumbles Patisserie.

Melissa McCarthy with her birthday cake

The show-stopping design was decorated with pictures of the actress from over the years, and she was more than happy with the tasty treat.

Earlier in the week, the star gave a glimpse into how her husband Ben celebrated his birthday, sharing a video of him sitting at home wishing himself many happy returns, which can be viewed below:

Watch as Melissa McCarthy's husband celebrates his birthday

Melissa and Ben are doting parents to two teenage daughters, Vivian, 16, and Georgette, 14, who are largely kept out of the spotlight.

She previously opened up about parenting in an interview with Michigan Avenue Magazine, calling parenting her children "extreme everything".

"It's extremely tiring. It's extremely overwhelming in a good way. You just don't sleep when you have two kids. But they're so funny. The bigger they get, the weirder and the funnier and their true personalities come out. And they just surprise me every day," she said.

© Getty Images Melissa and Ben prefer to keep their daughters out of the spotlight

More recently, the star opened up about her sadness surrounding the issues her daughters and other women today are still facing, as she opened up about Broadway show, Suffs, for which she serves as an investor. The show follows the suffragette movement, and Melissa admitted that it was an emotional watch, resulting in her tearing up as she thought about the world today.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Sometimes, it was a heartbreaking cry. Then also sometimes there's just like a, 'How are we still fighting this cry, where you're like, 'I'm angry for my daughters. I'm angry for so many people.' It really runs the gamut, but it's certainly an emotional ride."

© Dia Dipasupil Melissa recently invested in Broadway show Suffs

She reflected on the brave women who formed the suffragettes.

"Everyone told them they were crazy, that they had no point, and they showed up, and they fought for us, for me and you, for my girls, for my girls' girls, my great-great-great-great-grandchildren to come," she said.

"Watching that is so empowering, and it's such a lesson of when you come together, and when you are in the right, and when you know something is not right, if you can collectively work together, you can fight for."

