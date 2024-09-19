Behind the seams at Fashion Week: How sustainable fashion is redefining the runway

There is no month quite like fashion month; the bi-annual phenomenon in which the style set flock to the world's major cities to witness the fashion industry churn out countless runway shows, inspiring street style photography, and a fleet of A-listers on the front row.

Kicking off the SS25 season, HELLO!s Georgia Brown was on the ground at Copenhagen Fashion Week, going behind the seams with Dylon to discover how fast fashion is firmly off the cards for 2024.

Dylon detergent partnered with Copenhagen Fashion Week to 'Rethink New', a campaign that aims to encourage a more circular approach to fashion. It's no secret the fashion industry breeds consumerism, where people automatically crave newness, fresh designs and trend-led pieces, so how does a laundry detergent fit into the sartorial agenda?

"Linking a laundry detergent to Fashion Week isn't an obvious connection," Nikki Vadera of Henkel admits in conversation with HELLO!. "However, our ethos behind Dylon detergent is Rethink New."

"The fashion industry has come under a lot of criticism in recent years. There has been a major anti-fast fashion movement and people are becoming far more responsible in terms of where they are buying their clothes, knowing how their clothes are made, and making the clothes that they've already got in their wardrobes last longer."

Dylon's new detergent promises to breathe new life into clothes after just ten washes, restoring colours, removing 'bobbles' and smoothing fibres, limiting the need to buy new and instead revive the clothes we already own.

Copenhagen Fashion Week has become one of the world's most sustainable runways, offering slots only to brands that pledge to produce at least 60% of their collection from certified, earth-conscious materials or deadstock fabric.

Designs debuted at CPHFW have to be circular, with potential for repairability, recyclability, upgradability and reusability, while props used in runway shows are forbidden from being thrown away, with virgin fur, wild animal skins and feathers banned entirely.

Sustainability didn't just permeate on the runway, but also on the streets of Copenhagen, with the city's best-dressed guests showcasing their à la mode magic with vintage garments and thrifted finds.

HELLO! caught up with Victoria Lee, Director of Fashion at Perwoll after watching her pre-loved runway show in the Danish capital. Victoria, who goes by Sustainable Stylist on Instagram, used Dylon's detergent to refresh colour and improve the quality of the clothes she sourced entirely from charity shops, pre-loved platforms and the models' wardrobes.

"You have to be in the right mindset to start a sustainable fashion journey," explained Victoria, who folded her own fast fashion brand after realising the negative impact it was having on the planet. "Breaking up with fast fashion is almost like breaking a habit, you have to be fully committed to it and accept it's not easy. We're so conditioned now to click 'add to cart' and be presented with a perfectly packaged garment the next day. Slow fashion isn't as simple as that, it's an investment."

As a starting point, Victoria recommends first editing your own wardrobe. "See what serves you, what represents you currently, and if it doesn't, can you style it differently or get it tailored to better suit your aesthetic?"

It wasn't just in Copenhagen that sustainable fashion reigned supreme on the runway. In London, Fashion Week kicked off with Oxfam's Style For Change runway show in partnership with Vinted.

In a trailblazing move for London's fashion scene, Oxfam showcased zero-waste designs made from pre-loved fabrics and recycled materials in a high-octane presentation at Ambika P3 art gallery.

For second-hand fashion to open London Fashion Week's 40th anniversary, that's got to say something pretty major about how the style scene is changing to embrace and encourage circularity in our clothes.

When striving for a sustainable wardrobe, it is essential to care for our garments to extend their lifespan. By properly caring for your clothes, you minimise the need for constant replacements. 1. Consider steaming garments rather than ironing Ironing in excess can cause heat damage to delicate fabrics like silk, opt for steaming to keep your garments fresh 2. Mend garments Repair tears and loose stitching as soon as possible before the garment gets too fragile

