Garth Brooks says Trisha Yearwood has 'never looked better' as she marks milestone with incredible photo

Trisha Yearwood rang in a new decade with a bang! The singer turned 60 on September 19 and her husband, Garth Brooks took over her social media to highlight just how much he adores her.

Taking to Trisha's Instagram feed, Garth posted a sensational black-and-white image of his wife in which she was wearing fishnet stockings, stilettos and an off-the-shoulder sweater.

Her hair was worn tousled and loose and she was laughing animatedly for the camera.

The sultry shot was appreciated by Garth who captioned the post: "Husband TAKEOVER: Happy Birthday, Trisha!!! You look better than ever, you ARE better than ever and I love you MORE than ever…love, me."

She was inundated with kind comments from famous friends and loyal social media followers who called her the "birthday queen," and said she looked "amazing."

Trisha has been gearing up to her milestone birthday all week, sharing throwback photos of herself in the run up to her big day.

This year, she wowed fans when she attended the ACM Honors in April and showcased her slimmed-down physique.

She's looked radiant in photos alongside Garth and it was clear that they had both been prioritising healthy living.

© Getty Trisha became 'hardcore and boring' with her diet to lose weight in 2013

Trisha previously lost 30lbs and went from a size 14 to a size 10, but it was quite the journey.

The star confessed she's tried every diet to lose weight and struggled with body confidence since the age of 15.

© Getty Trisha was unhappy being a size 14. Pictured here in 2002

She told Good Housekeeping: "I did Scarsdale. I did Weight Watchers. I did Atkins. I was like, 'I can eat bacon and cheese every day!'

"But that got old really quick. Because if I give up a food group, it's all I want. I was like, I just want a piece of toast!"

In 2013, she decided to becoming "hardcore and boring," and introduced a diet packed with vegetables, fruit and lean protein.

© Getty Images Trisha attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards

"I made it simple [and very low-calorie], because I knew I wouldn't stay on it unless I saw results fast," she said, revealing she cut out "white food" such as sugar, pasta, and white bread.

One consistent thing is Garth's adoration for his beautiful wife.

© Getty Images The couple adore one another

"You're looking at the luckiest, most blessed guy on the planet," he told reporters ahead of the first night of their joint tour in 2014. "I'm madly in love with her, and I can't stand to spend a day without her."

He still feels that way about her a decade on.