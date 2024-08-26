Mom-of-two Kylie Jenner showcases her 'incredible' physique in sports bra and leggings

Kylie Jenner famously entered her ‘quiet luxury’ phase last year, and by the looks of her latest shoot, we should be preparing ourselves for another stunning era: fitness Kylie.

The youngest star of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who has two children, Stormi, six, and two-year-old Aire, looked absolutely stunning as she showed off her amazing physique in a cool workout ‘fit on Instagram.

In the trio of pics a flush-cheeked Kylie looks like she has just completed the world’s most glamorous workout (looking sexier than most of us do, of course) with damp, wavy shoulder-length hair and radiant, glowing skin.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner reacts to her 'aging' face

She’s poured herself into a head to toe Alo Yoga look: sleek 'Air Lift' leggings and a matching sports bra in the shade 'Raisinette', along with chunky black workout sneakers. Also notable: the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s plump-looking glossy lips. Picture perfect.

© Instagram / Kylie Jenner Kylie looked stunning in new photos of herself showing off her curves in a sexy workout look

The sexy post unsurprisingly notched up over 1.6million likes immediately, with fans praising Kylie’s sporty look. “She is Incredible!” said one follower, while another simply stated "Queen” with a pair of fire emojis.

And of course there was appreciation for the fashion: “Obsessing over this set!!!” enthused another fan. Without a doubt, Kylie's outfit is perfect for workouts but could also be styled with a hoodie and blazer, sunglasses and a crossbody bag for supermodel-ready streetstyle.

While we often see the Kardashian-Jenners rocking looks from big sister Kim’s SKIMS label, the family also seems to be fans of the yoga brand, too.

The sexy post quickly notched up over 1.6million likes with fans calling the look 'incredible'

Both Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner often model the athleisure wear brand on Instagram, while momager Kris Jenner's quilted utility jacket & leggings got my attention last spring.

The bottom line is that they all look fabulous in whatever they wear, and Kylie is looking more fit than ever - which has led to some mean comments on the internet.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner To those who have been 'accusing' her of taking popular weight loss drugs, she has said: ''Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?'

In the September issue of British Vogue, Kylie addresses her fitness - and specifically, people online ‘accusing’ her of taking Ozempic for weight loss. “I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’”

The young mom credits her two children with keeping her grounded despite her glamorous life and the harsh criticisms from online trolls that come along with it.

© Instagram / Kylie Jener Kylie with her children Stormi and Aire. The reality TV star says: 'No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally.' Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



“No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally. They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier."