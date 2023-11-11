Garth Brooks' wife Trisha Yearwood displays incredible slimmed-down physique in mini dress and fishnet tights

Trisha Yearwood is feeling more confident than ever after maintaining her 30lbs weight loss – and she proved it by showing off a risqué new outfit.

The 59-year-old is typically a fan of long, figure-hugging dresses or jumpsuits, but on Friday she opted for a bold new look and rocked a black mini dress with some fishnet tights.

Trisha shared a short clip on her Instagram Story which saw her sitting in her dressing room as she welcomed "fishnets Friday" and teased something exciting – and she looked gorgeous! Check out the video below.

Alongside her off-the-shoulder dress and leg-lengthening tights, Trisha wore her blonde hair down in curls and added a soft smokey eye with a nude lip and highlighted complexion.

The country star – who is married to Garth Brooks – previously admitted that she tried every diet possible before she finally reached a turning point in 2012 during a trip to Haiti with Habitat for Humanity.

"I decided to lose weight when I was 15," she told Good Housekeeping in 2013. "I did Scarsdale. I did Weight Watchers. I did Atkins. I was like, 'I can eat bacon and cheese every day!'

"But that got old really quick. Because if I give up a food group, it's all I want. I was like, I just want a piece of toast!"

When Trisha returned from Haiti, she vowed to stop complaining about her weight and do something about it. "I had just come back from a place where people don't know where their next meal is coming from, and I was bitching because I was a size 14—poor, pitiful me," she admitted.

"I realized I was tired of losing the same few pounds, tired of complaining about it. I felt, 'Just do it, or shut up about it.'"

Trisha stuck to her guns and in 2013, she became "hardcore and boring", introducing plenty of fruits, vegetables, and lean protein into her diet. "I made it simple [and very low-calorie], because I knew I wouldn't stay on it unless I saw results fast," she said, revealing she cut out "white food" such as sugar, pasta, and white bread.

Trisha also had a personal trainer who she would do circuit training with, but it was attending Zumba classes three times a week that really helped her see results and curbed her snacking.

"If I go to Zumba at 6:30, I don't get home until almost eight o'clock. I don't want to eat after I've burned all those calories, plus I don't have as much free time before bedtime," she said.

Trisha's dedication paid off because she lost 30lbs and went from a size 14 to a size 10.

"I've been blessed to live a lot of dreams," the Georgia native said. "But finally looking the way I want, feeling better than I ever knew I could, and wearing a tucked-in shirt with a black leather skirt — that is way, way up there."

She now tries to stick to an 80/20 eating plan – she will eat healthily 80% of the time and the other 20% eat whatever she wants. "Sometimes I do great; sometimes I don't. I have the blessing and curse of being a pretty good cook, so I can make all the decadent things," she told Parade in 2021.

