Malia Obama puts on very leggy display in minuscule skirt for night out with famous friends

Malia Obama hung up her workout gear in favor of a flirty outfit on Monday when she stepped out in Los Angeles with friends.

The 26-year-old was photographed arriving at the famous Chateau Marmont, and breezed past security wearing a floral mini skirt, chunky knee-high boots and an ab-baring sweater.

Malia's face was partially obscured by her long locks which cascaded down her back and shoulders.

She was joined by Jack Nicholson's son, Ray, and singer Kim Petras.

Her dressed up appearance was in stark contrast to the sporty attire she's often photographed in when leaving the gym or hiking.

Despite being the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, Malia has distanced herself from the family name as she carves out a career in the entertainment industry on her own merit.

Malia dropped Obama from her moniker when she showcased her short film, The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

At the time, it was revealed that Malia was using her middle name and was referred to as Malia Ann.

Her younger sister, Sasha, 23, has also opted for a different name.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed an intriguing credit on the latest season of Couples Therapy, with Natasha Obama named as a casting interviewer.

The last name of the former POTUS, Barack Obama, stood out and it turns out that Sasha isn't the name she was born with as she was welcomed into the world as Natasha Marian Obama.

The former POTUS and First Lady are proud of the young women their daughters have become and for deciding on a career outside of politics.

When asked at a fundraiser for President Joe Biden whether his kids want to follow in his footsteps, Barack said: "That is a question I do not need to answer because [former first lady] Michelle [Obama] drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen."

Biden described them as "powerful young women," and said that some of his grandchildren are friends with the Obama sisters.

They are clearly loving their life in Los Angeles and it is proving to be a successful move for them both.

On Father's Day, Barack chose to post a tribute to his daughters with a family photo and a sweet caption that read: "Happy Father's Day! The most fulfilling job I've ever had is being Sasha and Malia's dad. To all those lucky enough to take on the role of being a father, I hope you enjoy your day."