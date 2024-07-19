Sasha Obama looks incredible as she showcases toned physique in new photos

Sasha Obama, daughter of former US First Lady Michelle Obama and former US President Barack Obama, has never looked more radiant.

The 23-year-old was recently spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles glowing and effortlessly stylish in a matching black activewear set.

Sporting long bike shorts—a trend that the younger generation has brought back in vogue—Sasha paired her look with wireless headphones and chic sunglasses, showcasing her toned abs.

The University of Southern California graduate resembled a modern-day influencer as she exited the gym, her casual yet polished appearance turning heads.

Sasha has inherited her parent's height. IMDB.com lists her as standing 5ft 11 inches tall, which is the same as her mom. While the former POTUS is marginally taller at 6ft 1.

Though Sasha grew up in the global spotlight, she has maintained a relatively private life since reaching adulthood.

© AKGS Sasha Obama is seen leaving a gym in Los Angeles, CA looking incredible

During her father's presidency from 2009 to 2017, she was frequently seen supporting her parents at various events and fundraisers, becoming one of the most recognized children in the world.

In her adult years, Sasha has opted for a more reserved lifestyle. She shares a home with her older sister, Malia, 26, and the two seem to enjoy a blend of normalcy with the occasional touch of celebrity.

Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

Previously, Sasha was spotted leaving one of Drake’s parties in 2023, but generally, she avoids typical celebrity hotspots.

While Sasha herself does not engage in public interviews, her mother, Michelle, has shared insights into parenting her now-adult daughters.

Michelle Obama with her late mom Marion and daughters Malia and Sasha

During an appearance on The Light podcast with host Hoda Kotb, Michelle expressed her joy in watching Sasha and Malia navigate adulthood.

“I’m moving from mom-in-chief to adviser-in-chief. That’s a lovely thing—to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that ‘Okay, I think I didn’t mess them up,’” Michelle remarked. She candidly added that her own well-being is closely tied to her daughter's happiness.

Michelle Obama and Sasha Obama at a rooftop bar

“When they’re doing great, the world feels great. When they’re not, well, everything just feels out of place. Every parent will tell you the same thing.”

Michelle also revealed the strong bond between her daughters, describing them as “best friends.” This close relationship undoubtedly provides a solid foundation as they continue to build their independent lives.