Michelle Obama wows in the boldest dress and knee-high boots for Munich dinner date

The wife of former US President Barack Obama added to her unrivalled style file

Michelle Obama was seen amping up the glamour in Germany for a dinner date with friends on Monday night, where she was photographed leaving Käfer Feinkostladen restaurant in a vampy and vibrant floral-print dress.

The former First Lady of the United States wore a beautiful printed ensemble from Nigerian-born British fashion designer, Duro Olowu.

Michelle's black dress, which was emblazoned with blooming red florals and delicate blue posies, is an unmistakable piece from the coveted fashion brand's ready-to-wear Fall 2023 collection.

© Shutterstock Michelle Obama leaves the restaurant Käfer Feinkostladen in Munich, Germany

The wife of former President, Barack Obama, wore her raven hair in elegant long braids which fell past her shoulders. The award-winning author levelled up her evening attire with a pair of seriously daring knee-high heeled boots in a patent black leather.

Michelle's glittering diamond engagement ring was also visible in the photograph as she exited the restaurant in Prinzregentenstrasse, Munich.

WATCH: Michelle Obama reveals the one thing she took from the White House

Barack's token of love to his wife-of-30-years has a seriously sweet story behind it, with the American politician presenting the ring as part of the dessert during one of their dinner dates in the nineties.

© Getty Michelle and Barack Obama tied the knot in 1998

The 44th President's doting actions was an adorable set-up which led to their nuptials in 1992.

Mother-of-two Michelle is no stranger to an unrivalled fashion moment. Looking effortlessly elegant at the US Open earlier this year, the style maven donned a structured Oscar de la Renta denim dress and raffia wedge heels that wowed the crowds.

Featuring a sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and voluminous 50s style skirt, the former FLOTUS looked like she had stepped out of Grease in the $2,500 darling denim ensemble.

© Shutterstock Michele surprised in an Oscar De La Renta dress

It's not the first time Michelle has rocked head-to-toe denim. Back in 2022, the attorney wore Ganni's 'Rinse Denim Fitted Blazer' and 'Angi Jeans' to promote her latest book, The Light We Carry, at a publishing event in Washington, D.C.

© Shutterstock Michelle stepped onto the court in a denim Oscar de la Renta dress

Michelle gave off model energy as she surprised in the figure-flattering double denim co-ord.

© Tasos Katopodis Michelle nailed power dressing in a double denim co-ord from Ganni

With combat-style pockets, a cinched waist and wide leg tailoring, Michelle added drama to her slick and sophisticated outfit with sleek mermaid-like hair tumbling to her waist in perfect curls.