Dustin Hoffman, 87, looks so different in new photos with wife as they step out in New York

Dustin Hoffman and his wife, Lisa, looked like a pair of love-struck teenagers when they were photographed enjoying a lunch date in New York this week.

The Meet the Fockers star held hands with Lisa as they headed to Il Buco for a bite to eat in the city.

Dustin wore sweatpants, a hoodie and a baseball cap; a look which was a far cry from his dapper red carpet appearances. His grey hair was longer than usual and he also sported a beard.

Lisa, 70, wore sweats and the pair added white sneakers to their dressed down appearance.

It was a rare public outing for the long-time couple who have properties in both New York and Los Angeles.

© Backgrid Dustin and his wife held hands as they strolled through NYC

They share four grown children and they're still happily married.

In 2016, Lisa told The Daily Telegraph. "We've been married 36 years and together 40 years. I say in Hollywood it is like dog years so you have to multiply that by seven. Maybe we are more in love [than when we got married], it continues to grow."

© Backgrid The pair were casually dressed for their lunch date

Dustin's career meant the family often traveled to where he was working, but their lifestyle created a special bond. "Our priority was to be with the kids. Even if we had a social obligation later, we would have dinner with the children first and go out afterward."

She continued: "One of the challenges that actors have is that they travel often for their jobs. Dustin and I made the decision immediately that we would stick together and no matter how challenging it was for our children or for us, we went everywhere with him, the whole group of us.

© Getty Images Dustin looks dapper on the red carpet with Lisa

"We went with him to make his movies, from Morocco to Cincinnati, and I think it helped being together."

Dustin — who also shares two children with his first wife, Anne Byrne — adores fatherhood and says he strives to be the best possible dad.

© Getty Images Dustin and Lisa have been married since 1980

"I know that it's a fantasy, but I wish that I could be the kind of parent who is like the ideal director," he told The Washington Post when his kids were young. "That is, someone who guides you without your even knowing it, without imposing himself."

Dustin and Lisa's children have great things to say about their parents too.

© Getty Images Dustin with his sons Max and Jake

The couple's firstborn, Jake, gushed about them during an interview on Today when he said: "I have a great dad; I've learned a lot from him. Both of my parents have been influences in my life."