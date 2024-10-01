Rebel Wilson pulled out all the stops when she headed out with her new wife Ramona Agruma in Paris on Monday in matching looks - the pair's first outing since their private wedding on September 28.
The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, looked stunning in a pair of black leather straight-cut pants which were styled a velvet boxy coat that was tied at the waist to create a cinched silhouette.
To accessorize her all-black ensemble, The Hustle star popped on a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos and carried a chic leather handbag with gold hardware.
Rounding off Rebel's look was a 1960s-style heavy black winged liner and a pale pink matte lip. Her platinum blonde locks were swept away from her face in a classic blowdry.
Meanwhile, her fashion designer wife wore a floor-length black coat which was worn done up and teamed with a quilted black bag and swishy side ponytail.
Rebel and Ramona's special day
The couple announced that they had tied the knot via a gorgeous photo shared with Rebel's 11.2 million followers.
The Senior Year star posed with her bride at their picturesque water-side Sardinian venue in an off-the-shoulder satin gown with a full skirt and belted waistline.
Ramona was equally beautiful in a similar Bardot-style gown as the pair held white rose bouquets.
Their choice of Italian venue makes total sense for the loved-up pair. It is where they spent their first vacation together and subsequently where Rebel and Ramona made their love 'Instagram official' with a photograph taken at Hotel Cala di Volpe.
The couple first met in 2021 having been set up by a mutual friend. The Australian star and her partner co-parent their daughter Royce who was welcomed via surrogate in November 2022.
Their stylish outings
The Hollywood star has been joined by her love on a number of public outings prior to their big day.
Most recently, the pair headed to the world premiere of The Deb during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 14.
Rebel stunned in an Avant-Garde strapless purple gown, while Ramona looked wedding-ready in an ivory off-the-shoulder number which wasn't dissimilar to her bridal gown.