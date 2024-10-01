Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rebel Wilson surprises in leather pants for post-wedding date night
rebel Wilson in black jumpsuit and Ramona Agruma walking © Getty

Rebel Wilson is a vixen in leather pants for post-wedding date night with wife Ramona Agruma

The Pitch Perfect actress married Ramona Agruma on September 28

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Rebel Wilson pulled out all the stops when she headed out with her new wife Ramona Agruma in Paris on Monday in matching looks - the pair's first outing since their private wedding on September 28.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, looked stunning in a pair of black leather straight-cut pants which were styled a velvet boxy coat that was tied at the waist to create a cinched silhouette.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma walking in all black outfits© Getty
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma headed out in Paris

To accessorize her all-black ensemble, The Hustle star popped on a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos and carried a chic leather handbag with gold hardware.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma walking in all black outfit© Getty
Rebel and Ramona wore coordinating all black outfits

Rounding off Rebel's look was a 1960s-style heavy black winged liner and a pale pink matte lip. Her platinum blonde locks were swept away from her face in a classic blowdry.

Meanwhile, her fashion designer wife wore a floor-length black coat which was worn done up and teamed with a quilted black bag and swishy side ponytail.

Rebel and Ramona's special day

The couple announced that they had tied the knot via a gorgeous photo shared with Rebel's 11.2 million followers. 

View post on Instagram
 

The Senior Year star posed with her bride at their picturesque water-side Sardinian venue in an off-the-shoulder satin gown with a full skirt and belted waistline.

Ramona was equally beautiful in a similar Bardot-style gown as the pair held white rose bouquets.

Rebel and Ramona at Cannes Film Festival wearing glam dresses© Getty
Rebel and Ramona at Cannes Film Festival

Their choice of Italian venue makes total sense for the loved-up pair. It is where they spent their first vacation together and subsequently where Rebel and Ramona made their love 'Instagram official' with a photograph taken at Hotel Cala di Volpe. 

Photo posted by Ramona Agruma on Instagram Stories November 2023 of her and fiancée Rebel Wilson celebrating their daughter Royce Lillian's first birthday and christening© Instagram
The couple celebrated their daughter Royce Lillian's first birthday and christening

The couple first met in 2021 having been set up by a mutual friend. The Australian star and her partner co-parent their daughter Royce who was welcomed via surrogate in November 2022.

Their stylish outings

The Hollywood star has been joined by her love on a number of public outings prior to their big day.

(L-R) Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend the premiere of "The Deb" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival © Sonia Recchia
Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attended the premiere of The Deb

Most recently, the pair headed to the world premiere of The Deb during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 14.

Rebel with little Royce© Sonia Recchia
Rebel is a mom of one

Rebel stunned in an Avant-Garde strapless purple gown, while Ramona looked wedding-ready in an ivory off-the-shoulder number which wasn't dissimilar to her bridal gown.

