Helena Christensen looks half her age in Victoria Beckham's mini dress

Victoria Beckham's fashion show at Paris Fashion week was a truly star-studded affair. The world's most well-known models walked the runway, including Gigi Hadid. Guest wise, her famous family attended and sat front row, alongside a whole host of celebrities - Eva Longoria, Sofia Vergara and Helena Christensen.

© River Callaway Helena arriving at Victoria's show

Speaking of the 55-year-old model, she looked astoundingly beautiful in a baby blue, pastel mini dress by the designer; a piece from the upcoming SS25 collection. The stunning frock had a gathered waist, delicate capped sleeves and the mother-of-one added a zesty yellow bomber jacket and nude high heels. Incredible!

WATCH: Helena Christensen causes a stir as she takes freezing cold dip in swimsuit

The former Victoria Secret model shared a selection of snaps from her Paris trip and included one shot of the dress as she languished on her balcony.

© Getty Helena looked stunning in a blue mini dress by Victoria Beckham

The following day, the former girlfriend of INXS frontman Michael Hutchence went to the Business of Fashion BoF 500 Class of 2024, at the Shangri-La Hotel and wore yet another VB creation - this time a beautiful satin dress in lilac which had applique detail at the sleeves.

© Getty Helena also wore a purple Victoria Beckham dress at the Business of FashionClass of 2024 the following day

Victoria and Helena have been friends for quite some time. Last year, the former Spice Girl enjoyed a glamorous night out in New York City, also accompanied by iconic nineties supermodels Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

Victoria shared the moment on social media, captioning the post: "Girls night out in NYC x kisses @cindycrawford @helenachristensen @cturlington x. Casual night out with the supers!!?"

Victoria's fashion show

Everyone is still reeling from Victoria's show, which was greatly received. The upcoming collection, which we can't wait to see land online, featured leather jackets galore, billowing sleeves and bubble-hemmed dresses. One item that proved very popular with guests was a new, top-handle handbag in a variety of shades. Known as the 'Nano Dorian',the existing bag had had an update and was slightly smaller, with a new strap. We loved the structured shape and illustrious gold hardware.

© Instagram/@davidbeckham David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham heading to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

Victoria's bestie Eva Longoria carried one, as did Sofia Vegara and her daughter Harper.

We think it's going to be the new IT bag next year!