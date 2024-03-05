Dustin Hoffman's blended family life at 86 with famous children and grandchildren explored in photos

Dustin Hoffman is back on the big screen once again as the voice of the eloquent and wise Master Shifu in the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

The actor, 86, reprises his role as the animated red panda for the latest installment in the film series, Kung Fu Panda 4, which was released on March 3.

With his most recent appearance at the film's premiere on Sunday with his two young grandchildren, take a look at Dustin's brood of six children and two grandchildren through his two marriages…

© Getty Images Dustin attended the "Kung Fu Panda 4" premiere on Sunday with his wife and two grandchildren

Karina Hoffman

Dustin's oldest child is Karina Hoffman, who was adopted by the actor when he tied the knot with Anne Byrne in 1969. Anne was best known for her appearances in films like Manhattan (1979) and Why Would I Lie? (1980).

© Getty Images Dustin shares his two oldest children with ex-wife Anne Byrne

Karina, now 58, was Anne's daughter from a previous marriage, but became a part of the Hoffman family when her mom remarried. While she has made several appearances with her dad at industry parties and on the red carpet, she remains the only one of his children to never enter show business in any form.

Karina has maintained a life away from the spotlight, particularly since her parents got divorced in 1980. Heavy reports that she was married to artist Simon Birkhead from 1992-1998 and they had one daughter, although this has not been confirmed.

© Getty Images The actor adopted Karina, Anne's daughter from a previous marriage

Jenna Byrne Hoffman

Dustin welcomed daughter Jenna, his first biological child, with Anne in October 1970. She was the first to briefly dabble in acting, appearing in movies like The Wedding Singer (1997) and Wag the Dog (1998), the latter opposite her dad.

She has since stepped away from the spotlight, however, with her last credit being Love & Support in 2001. Not much is known about her private life now.

© Getty Images Dustin's oldest biological child, daughter Jenna Byrne Hoffman (second from left)

Her IMDb states that she has been married to Seamus Culligan since 2004 (and they have two children together), and was previously married to production assistant Jason Cottle from 1994-1998.

Jake Hoffman

Jacob Edward Hoffman is the oldest of Dustin's four children with current wife Lisa Gottsegen Hoffman, 69, to whom he has been married since 1980.

© Getty Images Since 1980, Dustin has been married to Lisa Hoffman, the mother of his four younger children

Jake, now 42, is the most well known of Dustin's children, having made his screen debut as "Boy at Pancake Counter" in his dad's 1988 classic Rain Man. He has since acted in movies like Click (2006), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), The Irishman (2019), and most recently, Sam & Kate (2022) opposite his dad.

Jake maintains a private presence on social media, however it is known that he has been married to Israeli designer Amit Dishon since 2022.

© Getty Images The oldest of their four, actor Jake Hoffman

Rebecca Hoffman

Rebecca Lillian Hoffman, born March 1983, dabbled in acting work like her dad and older siblings as well, appearing opposite her father as a child in 1991's Hook.

© Getty Images Rebecca Hoffman during a rare appearance with her father

However, her last and only other credit is listed as 1996's TV movie Le nozze di Figaro, and the now 40-year-old has since maintained a presence away from the spotlight as well, although it is known that she is a graduate of Barnard College.

Max Hoffman

Maxwell Geoffrey Hoffman is Dustin's third child with Lisa and the younger of his two sons, born August 1984, and made his own acting debut in 1991's Hook as well, playing a young Peter Pan.

© Getty Images Max Hoffman (far right) with his dad and older brother

He has since appeared in several productions both in front of and behind the camera, most recently in 2014's Asthma, which his brother Jake directed.

Now 39, Max directed his own project, 2010's Athena, which was nominated for Best Narrative Short at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Ali Hoffman

Alexandra Lydia "Ali" Hoffman is the youngest of the family, born in October 1987, and her only acting credit is 2002's Moonlight Mile, which also starred her father.

© Getty Images Ali Hoffman with her ex-boyfriend Jonah Hill

She has been credited as a member of the additional crew on four other films (including Stuart Little and How the Grinch Stole Christmas), and has since stepped away from the spotlight.

Ali most notably dated actor Jonah Hill for nine months between 2011 and 2012, and James Franco later even credited their relationship (and the ensuing bond with Dustin) for inspiring the 2016 film Why Him?.

