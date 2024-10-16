Kelly Clarkson causes a stir in tiny figure-hugging dress as she announces star-studded lineup on show

Kelly Clarkson was beaming in her latest backstage photos in The Kelly Clarkson Show studios on Wednesday morning, ahead of the latest episode of the award-winning talk show.

The American Idol alum looked fantastic dressed in a figure-hugging maroon long-sleeved dress, which enhanced her slim figure beautifully.

Kelly styled her blond hair in a middle parting and loose waves, and opted for a natural makeup look. Kelly posed for several pictures in her studios as she revealed who was going to be on the show - Jelly Roll, Gloria Estefan, Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.

Kelly has been hosting her own talk show since September 2019 and it's gone from strength to strength ever since. It has won 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, including several wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

The star made the decision to relocate from Los Angeles to New York City in August 2023, which has been an incredible life change for both herself and her two young children, River and Remi, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson looked stunning in a figure-hugging dress

Kelly needed a change and had approached the bosses at NBC to see whether it would be possible, and they couldn't have been more accommodating.

She acknowledged their kindness in her acceptance speech at the Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show.

The award-winning singer posed with her guests, including Jelly Roll

Kelly revealed that she had asked the show's producers to let her do this, as she needed a change in her life following a difficult period.

Accepting her win, Kelly said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'

© Getty Images Kelly has a fabulous sense of style

"And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

Kelly's confidence has grown a lot too since her move, and she's been having more fun than ever experimenting with new looks with her NYC based stylist, Micaela Erlanger.

© Getty Images Kelly in the studios of her award-winning show

Micaela puts together outfits for Kelly on the days she hosts her talk show, and works with many other famous faces, including Meryl Streep.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."