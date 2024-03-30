Kelly Clarkson is a vision in daring cut-out lace bodysuit ahead of exciting announcement

Kelly Clarkson has been getting more and more daring with her fashion choices since moving to New York City, and fans are loving the transformation!

Recently, The Kelly Clarkson Show host took to Instagram to share some exciting news regarding her upcoming shows, and she shared a stunning photo of herself to accompany the post.

In the image, Kelly looked fabulous dressed in a cut-out black lace bodysuit, which cinched in at the waist to highlight the star's trimmed down physique.

She wore her long blonde hair down in loose waves, with her face framed nicely with blunt bangs.

In the caption, Kelly wrote: "In less than 2 months we’re bringing the party to Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City May 10 & 11. Ticket link in bio."

The American Idol alum has been experimenting more with her looks since moving to the East Coast, and has been inspired by the street style in the city, as well as her fabulous stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who has been dressing her both on her show and during red carpet appearances.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and hat she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Kelly Clarkson has a fabulous sense of style

Micaela has worked with many A-listers over the years, and her other clients include Meryl Streep.

Since moving to NYC, the award-winning singer has also been inspired by the fast pace of life and is walking everywhere, something that wasn't all that easy in LA.

Another look at Kelly Clarkson's incredible fashion

As a result, Kelly has gone down several dress sizes, and is feeling more happy and confident than ever before. During an interview with People magazine,

Kelly cited an increase in exercise to the reason behind her weight loss transformation, adding that the steps she walks in New York City give her "quite the workout".

© NBC Kelly looked gorgeous in her waist-cinching leather dress during a recent episode of her talk show

She also revealed that she has lost the weight for health reasons. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told People magazine. "A couple of years I didn’t." This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too.

"I eat a healthy mix," said the star. "90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".

