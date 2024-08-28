Kelly Clarkson, 42, reveals smart hack for wearing a crop top and not showing skin

Crop tops are back in fashion and aren't going anywhere, but for those of us who were there the first time round, Kelly Clarkson has a genius hack for wearing the statement on the days when you may not want to show as much skin.

The TV personality rocked a gorgeous mint green ASOS LUXE cropped tailored shirt and paperbag pants for an appearance on her talk show earlier in 2024, but the mom-of-two paired it with a white bodysuit.

© Instagram Olivia Munn, Kelly Clarkson and Kim Raver

The look not only covered her midriff but also provided more coverage in the bust, as the cropped shirt featured a low neckline.

Kelly's fashion has definitely changed in the last year since she moved to New York City; the American Idol alum made the big cross country move last fall with her kids River Rose, nine, and Remington Alexander, seven following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

© NBC Kelly teamed a striped silk blouse with tailored shorts and platform heels to host her show in July

Fans previously saw Kelly in boho styles with long skirts and maxi dresses but in the past year she has stepped into a new bolder style, featuring more form-fitting preppy pieces, including pencil skirts and shirts.



© NBC Kelly wore the sporty Anthropologie dress when Zendaya appeared on her show to talk about tennis

Her stylist, Micaela Erlanger told HELLO! of the style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and that she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Kelly's growing confidence also comes after she reportedly lost around 50lbs after being diagnosed with pre-diabetes and placed on a new drug recommended by her doctor.

© Matthew Stockman Kelly attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France

Kelly added that her doctor had long suggested the medication but she avoided it for some time due to her thyroid condition and concerns about the medication's effects.

"Mine is a different one than people assume [Ozempic], but I ended up having to do that too," she explained to Whoopi Goldberg, an EGOT winner, on an episode of her show earlier in the year. "Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it’s not - it's something else."

She also credits her new home to a change in lifestyle, recognizing the walkability of New York City that keeps her out of her car and enjoying her new neighborhood with her kids.

