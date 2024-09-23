Kelly Clarkson is 'glowing' as she steps out in skinny jeans unveiling brand new look — and announcement

Kelly Clarkson has had a wonderful summer with her family, and now she's ready for a fresh start!

The Kelly Clarkson Show host returned for a new season of her award-winning show on Monday September 23, stepping out in serious style in New York City.

To kick things off, she hosted a rooftop block party with special guests, including Halle Berry, Anthony B. Jenkins, Percy Daggs IV, Lawrence The Band, and Kelsey Grammer.

The mother-of-two stepped out looking fantastic, dressed in a pair of skinny jeans and a black T-shirt, teamed with sunglasses. She also showcased a new look, having grown out her bangs over the summer.

Kelly had been styling them straight, but now they are longer, she wore them as curtain bangs, framing her face beautifully. The singer received many compliments from fans after sharing photos from her first day back on social media too, including one that read: "Kelly is stunning and glowing," while another wrote: "You look so cute!" A third added: "Kelly what is your beauty secret?"

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson looked fantastic in skinny jeans as she returned for a new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show

This season, some of the famous guests listed to appear on the show include Kristen Bell, Jim Carey, Colin Farrell, Uma Thurman, Keith Urban and Lily Collins.

The show will also be showcasing a new lounge decor, adding a stylish new look to the studio.

The Kelly Clarkson Show first premiered in 2019 and has won 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, including several wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

What's more, Kelly didn't just kick off her show's new season on Monday, but announced some very exciting news too. The much-loved singer is releasing a holiday single, and shared details of it with her fans on Instagram. She wrote: "Christmas in September? …..okay. My new holiday single 'You For Christmas' is out this Friday, September 27! Thank you @IamMarkRonson and @wyattish for such an incredible collab! I can't wait for y’all to hear it. Pre-save link in bio #YouForChristmas."

© Instagram Kelly in the studio of her award-winning talk show

The star has made a new life for herself in New York City after asking her producers if she could relocate following a difficult time in her personal life, which included her high-profile split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

She spoke about this in her acceptance speech at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards, which saw The Kelly Clarkson Show once again pick up the accolade for Outstanding Talk Show.

© Matthew Stockman Kelly has enjoyed an incredible year in her career

The American Idol winner revealed that she had asked the show's producers to let her do this, as she needed a change in her life following a difficult period.

Accepting her win, Kelly said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.' And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move.

© Gilbert Flores Kelly's show won big at the Daytime Emmy Awards this year

"And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."